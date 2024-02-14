Meet the Dallas 500: Julie Arrowsmith, G6 Hospitality

G6 Hospitality, helmed by Julie Arrowsmith, transitioned to a fully franchised model in 2022 while expanding its footprint. The company, headquartered in Carrollton, is behind the hotel brands Motel 6 and Studio 6 and franchises nearly 1,500 locations in the US and Canada.

Looking ahead for the brand, Arrowsmith says, “We are undertaking a multimillion-dollar investment in technology to support the business, franchise owners, and travelers. Our investment is focused on three key areas: ease of booking for guests, data analytics and systems that support business insights on the development process, guest needs and behaviors, and revenue optimization for our owners, as well as back-office tools to streamline processes.”

In her full 2024 Dallas 500 Q&A, Arrowsmith shares the advice that guides her career, launching a program dedicated to providing knowledge and expertise for female entrepreneurs, and her key leadership strategies.

iStock

Education: Texas A&M University (BA)

Birthplace: Honolulu, Hawaii

First Job: “For my first job, I worked for a temporary labor agency during summers in high school and in college in various administrative office roles. Through those experiences, I had to adapt to different environments, hone my customer service skills, and learn new things with each project and job. Those skills were invaluable as I entered the workforce full force after college.”

Best Advice: “It isn’t just about what you know going into a job; it’s about your capacity to learn. This advice has guided me throughout my career, and I’m still learning and growing.”

Dinner Party: “Mark Cuban is someone I would love to have dinner with. He has incredible energy and is a courageous entrepreneur. Plus, I love sports.”

Walk-Up Song: “’I Ain’t Worried’ by OneRepublic. It is an upbeat song from Top Gun Maverick (great movie) that reminds me to keep things in perspective even when dealing with the hard stuff.”

Hobby/Passion: “For me, leisure reading is a great way to relax. I also walk most mornings for exercise and listen to podcasts or the news.”

Destinations of Choice: “My favorite place to travel is Southwest Colorado. It has beautiful mountains, and the cooler temperatures make it a great place to recharge your batteries. I also love the U.S. Virgin Islands with its amazing beaches and clear, warm waters.”

Local Fare: “I love Mi Dia’s tableside guacamole and a margarita. What else do you really need?”

First Ride: “The first car I owned was a 1978 Buick LeSabre that my great-grandfather passed along to me on my 16th birthday. It was a big V8 sedan that I could pack a lot of friends in. We affectionately referred to it as the ‘Silver Bullet.'”

Proud Moment: “It’s an exciting time at G6 Hospitality. In 2022, we transitioned to a fully franchised model—staying true to our core values while expanding our footprint, which has allowed us to continue building a best-in-class economy brand and supporting our franchise owners. I’m also proud of the launch of Light Her Way, a program dedicated to providing knowledge and expertise for female entrepreneurs on the path to hotel ownership—a historically underrepresented group in hospitality. As a female executive, throughout my career, I’ve strived to advocate for myself and those around me. Light Her Way is an important step forward in that mission as we grow our network in a meaningful way.”

Must-Read: “Atomic Habits. The book is an amazing reminder of how little changes can have big results. I also like Brené Brown’s podcasts on fearless leadership.”

Key Strategies: “Servant leadership is one of the leadership strategies I value most. I believe to have a truly effective team everyone must work together, roll up their sleeves, and support the team’s successes. Our commitment to franchise owners is an important part of that. Since G6 Hospitality began franchising, we made our partnership with owners a priority, and because of that, we’ve built strong and trusted relationships with them.”

Future Forecast: “Travel will always be an essential need, both from a personal and leisure as well as business perspective. I love that our Studio 6 and Motel 6 brands continue to meet this need and serve those traveling on a budget, making sure everyone has the right to travel and aren’t limited by the costs of upscale hotels.

“I’m also excited by our investments back into the business. We are undertaking a multimillion-dollar investment in technology to support the business, franchise owners, and travelers. Our investment is focused on three key areas: ease of booking for guests, data analytics and systems that support business insights on the development process, guest needs and behaviors, and revenue optimization for our owners, as well as back-office tools to streamline processes.”

This Q&A is extended content from 2024 Dallas 500, a special edition produced by D CEO that profiles the region’s most influential business leaders. Visit www.dallas500.com for details.

Get the D CEO Real Estate Newsletter Get weekly updates on breaking commercial real estate news and relevant industry reports.