Who Should Be In D CEO’s 10th Annual Dallas 500?

The editors of D CEO are once again seeking to profile the region’s most influential executives in more than 50 business categories. We’ve begun preliminary work on the 2025 edition of our signature publication, the Dallas 500, which will be released in November. This mark’s D CEO‘s 10th edition of the 180-page book.

The Dallas 500 includes profiles of leaders, both well known and under the radar, who make the North Texas economy tick. Selections are made by editors after hundreds of personal interviews and months of research. The 2024 edition featured some of the most recognizable names in business, along with 171 new and emerging leaders.

It’s a big undertaking but one of our favorite projects, as it helps us fulfill our mission of connecting business leaders in North Texas. Through our interviews with the 500, readers get personal insight into their peers that they won’t find on corporate bios—everything from lessons learned and best business advice to hobbies and passions, books and podcasts they recommend, and what changes they would make in their industries.

Our goal is to make sure the publication truly represents executives and entrepreneurs who wield the most influence in Dallas-Fort Worth, and we welcome your suggestions. If you’d like to nominate a leader for inclusion in the 2025 edition, you may do so here. To qualify, the individual must be based in the North Texas region.

Please note: the Dallas 500 is not an awards program or a vote-based list. D CEO editors make all decisions, and the number of recommendations an individual receives is not a consideration factor.

The deadline to make suggestions is June 14. Submit your ideas here, and read more about the Dallas 500 here. You can view the 2024 list here.

