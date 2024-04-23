New CEOs Appointed at Texas Women’s Foundation and Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Send your company’s executive hires and promotions to D CEO assistant editor Layten Praytor at [email protected]

Texas Women’s Foundation

Karen Hughes White, CEO and President

Texas Women’s Foundation has named Karen Hughes White as its new president and CEO. Prior to taking over one of the largest funds in the world solely dedicated to women, White held roles in similar nonprofit organizations for the past 20 years. Most recently, she served as Tri Delta’s CEO for 10 years and more than doubled its assets under management in support of scholarships and needs-based assistance for members. She also previously served as the SVP of strategic partnerships for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and as the managing director, sponsorship, and sports properties for Susan G. Komen for the Cure. To date, TWF has driven nearly $80 million in impact for Texas women and girls. White will begin her tenure on April 29.

Education: University of Georgia (BA)

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Ashley O. Brundage, CEO

Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity has a new CEO in Ashley O. Brundage. Prior to taking over the nonprofit, for 16 years she held various leadership roles at United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. In her time at the United Way she launched North Texas Cares which resulted in $58.7 million in grants to over 1,000 different nonprofits; secured $40 million in COVID Relief Funds from the City of Dallas to develop the Dallas Rental Assistance Collaborative that served over 5,000 households; and secured over $1 million to launch Targeted Eviction Prevention Project in South Dallas. Brundage has served on the steering committee for the Dallas Housing Coalition since 2023.

Education: University at Texas at Arlington (MSSW)

ProbablyMonsters

Adam Rymer, Chief Product Officer

Adam Rymer has joined independent video game company ProbablyMonsters as its chief product officer. Rymer most recently served as the CEO of OpTic Gaming, which merged with Envy Gaming, for two years where he led the integration of the OpTic brand into Envy and helped erect the eSports Stadium Arlington. He helped spur a $40 million Series C funding round for OpTic. He has also served as SVP, digital platforms for Universal Studios and prior to that was an executive movie producer. In his new role, Rymer will lead ProbablyMonsters’ development team to generate new ideas and opportunities for the company.

Education: The University of Pennsylvania (MBA), Harvard University (BA)

Thryv

Rees Johnson, Chief Product Officer

Billion-dollar SaaS platform Thryv has brought Rees Johnson on board as its new chief product officer. Johnson has more than 20 years of leadership in the product experience space and most recently served in the same C-suite role for computer security software company Forcepoint. Prior to that, he was SVP of product management for Symantec’s enterprise division.

Education: The University of Pennsylvania (MBA), University of Utah (BS)

Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann

Julia A. Simon, Partner

Law firm Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann has named former Mary Kay chief legal officer Julia A. Simon as a partner. Simon was with Mary Kay for more than 23 years. Before joining Mary Kay, she was a partner at Locke Lord, then known as Locke Liddell & Sapp.

Education: University of Texas at Austin (JD), Texas A&M University (BA)

Polsinelli

Courtney Tawresey, Shareholder

Polsinelli has brought on tax lawyer Courtney Tawresey as a shareholder in the firm’s Dallas office. Tawresey previously worked as a shareholder for Munsch Hardt Kopf & Parr and was with the firm for more than five years. Prior to that, she served as an attorney for Kane Russell Coleman Logan and Husch Blackwell. Tawresey started her career as a litigator.

Education: University of Notre Dame (JD), University of Denver (LLM), Cornell University (BA)

Stream Realty

Chris Sido, Executive Vice President of Tenant Representation

Chris Sido has joined Stream Realty Partners, where he will be responsible for office tenant representation and transaction management, along with new client and business pursuits within the Dallas market and around the country. Sido previously served as a senior vice president with CBRE for the last 14 years and has more than 30 years of industry expertise.

Education: Southern Methodist University (BA)

Dylan Munoz, Executive Managing Director and Partner

Dylan Munoz joined Stream in 2018 as an associate in the investment management platform. Now, being promoted to the executive managing director and partner role, Munoz will help manage Stream’s investment portfolio, source new investment opportunities, and implement strategic initiatives. Prior to jumping into commercial real estate, he worked for PNC Bank as a fixed income portfolio management associate for three years.

Education: Carnegie Mellon University (BSBA)

John Rogers, Executive Managing Director and Partner

John Rogers joined the firm in 2016 and is one of the original members of Stream’s Investment Management team. In his new role, Rogers will continue to lead Stream’s debt strategies and placement efforts by managing investments, sourcing opportunities, and serving as a member of Stream’s Investment Committee. He previously served as a managing director of principal investments for two years.

Education: University of Texas at Austin (MBA), Texas A&M University (BBA)

JLL

Michael Wheat, Managing Director

JLL has appointed Michael Wheat as the managing director of its North Texas retail group. Wheat has more than 25 years of industry experience and previously served as the managing director of Cypress Equities. His career path includes posts at Trammell Crow Co. and The MG Herring Group, where he represented clients such as OshKosh, Chico’s, Citibank, and Sears.

Education: The University of Kansas

Jennifer Clendening, Managing Director

Jennifer Clendening has joined JLL as a managing director over its regional property management division. She has more than 25 years in the commercial real estate industry, and most recently worked as senior vice president of investor services at Partners Real Estate. Clendening also previously worked at JLL as a vice president in the company’s property management vertical for 15 years.

Education: The University of Texas at Dallas (PJMI), Brown University (BA)

CBRE

Scott Muller, Executive Vice President

Scott Muller, who has more than 25 years of real estate expertise under his belt, is returning to CBRE to serve as an executive vice president after working as a development partner for Verdad Real Estate Development for the last two years. He served as a senior vice president at CBRE for 11 years where he represented clients such as Blue Bottle Coffee, Camilla, The Container Store, Diptyque, Erin Condren, Ford Fry, Pottery Barn, Sephora, Shake Shack, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma

Education: The University of Texas at Dallas

Kelly Whaley, Senior Managing Director for Investor Service

CBRE has named Kelly Whaley senior managing director of investor services for the North Texas market. Whaley joins the real estate firm from Harwood International, where he was director of leasing. He is an active member of a variety of business organizations, including the Real Estate Council and the TCU Center for Real Estate.

Education: Texas Christian University (BS)

SRS Real Estate Partners

Rose Meza, Senior Vice President

Rose Meza has joined SRS’ DFW office as a senior vice president focused on retail landlord and tenant representation. Meza has more than a decade of real estate experience, working with retail tenants such as Washington Prime, Lionstone Investments, The Stainback Group, and Weber & Co. Prior to joining SRS, she worked for Segovia Partners, most recently as senior vice president.

Education: Southern Methodist University (BBA)

Neighborhood Credit Union

Kristi Brooks, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Community Impact

Banking service Neighborhood Credit Union has named Kristi Brooks as senior vice president of marketing and community impact. Brooks previously worked for financial services company Auto Financial Group and was director of sales and marketing and principal consultant for OneDegree Advertising & Marketing.

Education: University of Oklahoma (MA, BA)

Dallas White Rock Marathon

Jason Schuchard, President

The board of directors of the Dallas White Rock Marathon, the parent organization of the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival, has promoted Jason Schuchard to president. He was director of marketing for six years beginning in 2015 before moving into the role of senior director of marketing and partnerships. Prior to joining the marathon organization, Schuchard was part of the Dallas Mavericks’ sponsorship activation team and the Dallas Cowboys’ sales and promotions group.

Education: Texas Tech University (BS)

Rexel USA

Shawn Hawkins, Gulf Central Region President

Rexel USA, a subsidiary of Rexel Group, has named Shawn Hawkins as its new president of its gulf central region. Hawkins has worked in the distribution industry for 30 years and worked for wholesale company WESCO Distribution for nearly 20 years beginning in 2004. He most recently served as vice president of commercial excellence for WESCO.

Education: University of Arkansas (BA)

