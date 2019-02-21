Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Feb. 21 – Feb. 24

Thursday (2/21)

Take a moonlit stroll through the Great Trinity Forest at the Trinity Audubon Center’s Night Hike Owl Prowl at 8 p.m. The evening ends with s’mores over a campfire. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.

Flex your creative skills at the Nasher Sculpture Center’s Adult Workshop. Guests will explore the materials and methods of Sterling Ruby, whose solo show is on view at the museum. It’s free for members and $10 for non-members. RSVP here.

In terms of live music, there’s a little something for everyone tonight. EDM duo Hippie Sabotage brings its Beautiful Beyond Tour to The Bomb Factory with Sebastian Paul (tickets are $25). Abba Mania, an ABBA tribute band, performs at Granada Theater at 8:30 p.m. (tickets are $25). Country singer-songwriter Steve Earle plays the Kessler Theater with singer Shannon McNally opening (tickets are $55). Finally, rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie is at the House of Blues with Don Q and Trap Manny (tickets are $27.50).

Friday (2/22)

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is making the catchy soundtrack of Disney’s The Little Mermaid even better by accompanying the movie in concert on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Meyerson. Find tickets here.

The Kimbell Art Museum’s Kimbell Social Club has its first event of the year on Friday, featuring an acoustic set by Fort Worth pop singer Devi and $3 craft beer from HopFusion Ale Works. It starts at the Piano Pavilion at 5 p.m. and is free to attend.

Speaking of Fort Worth, alt country group Vandoliers is celebrating the release of its third album, Forever, at Granada Theater on Friday with guest performances from Bryce Bangs and Ottoman Turks. Tickets are $12.

Meek Mill: The Motivation Tour comes to South Side Ballroom with Lil Durk, Kash Doll, and Melii. Tickets are $60.

Saturday (2/23)

Hilarious human Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live) is at Texas Theatre on Saturday night, but it’s sold out. Also sold out: Blood Orange live at Granada Theater. Maybe there are some resale tickets floating around on the web (I couldn’t find any).

Now that you’re excited for two sold-out shows (sorry), here are some things you can definitely go to: Avant Chamber Ballet is performing Romance and Ragtime, four ballets accompanied by live music, at Moody Performance Hall. Buy tickets here.

Local Hub Bicycle Company is hosting a Black History Bicycle Tour through Dallas on Saturday afternoon, led by Mercedes Fulbright and Sharla F. Brown. The ride will be 8-10 miles at a social pace. The bike company has some rentals available on a first come, first served basis.

Las Almas Rotas is celebrating National Margarita Weekend with specials on the iconic cocktail Friday-Sunday. By the way, this cozy mezcal bar took the honor of best marg on our Best of Big D 2018 list.

Sunday (2/24)

“The Legend of Big Bend,” a concert about west Texas infused with video and storytelling, will debut at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth on Sunday. Tickets are $20.

One Sette is having a Harry Potter-themed pop-up brunch on Sunday with Goblet of Fire bottomless mimosas and food from Bowen House. Costumes are encouraged! The free event starts at 2 and goes until 6 p.m.

Hendrick’s Gin is having a launch party at Ruins with tastings, cocktails, dining, and music by DJ Blake Ward. It’s free to attend and starts at 8 p.m.

Legacy Hall is hosting an Oscars Watch Party for the 91st Academy Awards in its Box Garden. The first 50 guests will receive a Chloe gift bag. It starts at 7 p.m.