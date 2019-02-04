Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Feb. 4 – Feb. 6

Monday (2/04)

Dani Shapiro, best-selling author of four memoirs and five novels, will discuss her book Inheritance with author Sarah Hepola at tonight’s Arts & Letters Live at the DMA. Admission is $40, $30 for members, and $20 for students.

If you’re a local musician, you should stop by Deep Vellum Books tonight from 6:30 – 8 p.m. to mingle. The bookstore and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra are bringing together artists from across genres with the intention of cooking up some funky collaborations.

Ring in the Year of the Pig at Gung Ho’s Chinese New Year Party tonight. There will be food and drink specials starting at 5 p.m. and music by DJ Reewind starting at 10 p.m.

Tuesday (2/05)

Texas Theatre has its February edition of Tuesday Night Record Club this week with guests Jeff Ball and Daniel Day. The party starts upstairs at 8 p.m.

It’s another Karaoke Tuesday at High & Tight Barbershop in Deep Ellum. DJ Randy Tates will be spinning and J. Ell Groove will host. The mic opens at 10 p.m.

WFAA anchor Demetria Obilor, fondly known as #TrafficBae, is hosting TEDx Mountain View College with speakers Courtney Brazile, Dr. Hurshel B. Burton III, Diego Corzo, Jarred Davis, Laurie Gabriel, and others. The event starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $12.

Lo-fi singer Nicholas Rattigan, a.k.a. Current Joys is performing at Club Dada with Gap Girls and Hall Johnson. Tickets are $15.25.

Wednesday (2/06)

African drum and dance ensemble Bandan Koro will perform a series of theatrical, traditionally-based West African drumming and dance performances at Smith Public Library at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, but room is limited. Find more info here.

Rapper Vince Staples brings his Smile, You’re On Camera tour to House of Blues Dallas on Wednesday. Tickets start at $30.

Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck is hosting a Chinese New Year celebration featuring all-you-can-eat Chinese BBQ and a night market with a calligraphy artist, lion dancers, a candy maker, and more. It’s $95 per person and starts at 6:30 p.m.

Get into the swing of things at Sons of Hermann Hall’s weekly Wednesday Night Swing from 8 – 11 p.m. It’s an $8 cover.