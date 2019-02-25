Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Feb. 25 – Feb. 27

Monday (2/25)

Industry Spheres is hosting a Happy Hour Networking Mixer for Dallas professionals from all avenues of business at Moxie’s Grill & Bar in the Crescent Court. The event is free until 5:30 p.m. and has a $10 cover after.

It’s Movie Monday at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, where EarthXFilm will be screening The Human Element, a new documentary about the relationship between humanity and nature. The free film starts at 7:30 p.m.

Five rock bands are coming together at The Prophet Bar tonight at 6 p.m. Can’t Swim will headline the show with guests Homesafe, save face, Small Talks, and Brave Days. Tickets are $15.

Joshua King, artist and co-founder of public art festival Aurora, is speaking at the Dallas Innovation Alliance’s February Munch & Learn tonight at 6 p.m. Get involved in a conversation about the community and get a free dinner while you’re at it.

Tuesday (2/26)

Popular storytelling series Oral Fixation returns to Moody Performance Hall with tales centered around the theme of “Monkey Business.” Hear about an aspiring actress’ Broadway rise, a young daughter’s experience taking care of her mother with dementia, and how one woman was found naked online by her teenage son. It’s bound to be an eventful night. Tickets are $30 and the show starts at 8 p.m.

It’s a busy week for mixers! The Conservancy (a group which supports Oak Lawn Park) is hosting a Mix & Mingle Happy Hour at Mille Lire from 6 – 8 p.m., the restaurant in the Centrum Building. The Ritz-Carlton has a networking happy hour, Ritz Last Tuesday, hosted by John Willding, from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Preservation Dallas Young Professionals is getting together at Bowen House from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Get your free tickets here.

Anastasia, the whimsical musical about a Russian empress turned orphan’s journey back to royalty, is currently touring at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Tomorrow’s show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $20.

Wednesday (2/27)

Pop queen Mariah Carey brings her Caution World Tour to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

DJ Niro is spinning early aughts hip-hop and R&B at Izkina for Get Busy Wednesdays from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. The bar and restaurant is also offering industry prices all night long.

Out of all the Happy Hours I’ve mentioned in the story, there’s only one that really matters–just kidding, but it is the only one being hosted by D Magazine. The Young Leader’s Network Young Professionals Event: New Year, New Work You is on Wednesday from 6 – 8 p.m. at The Place at Tyler. Tickets are $45.