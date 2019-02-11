Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Feb. 11 – Feb. 13

Monday (2/11)

Go listen to some live music. Rising R&B/pop star DaniLeigh (you’ve probably heard “Lil Bebe”) performs at the House of Blues tonight at 8 p.m. The only tickets left are $72. Ben Kweller plays Club Dada with supporting act Modern Love Child. Tickets are $20. Indie rock bands Cursive, Summer Cannibals, and Campdogzz have a show at Trees Dallas at 8 p.m. Tickets to that one are also $20. Finally, Frankie Leonie is playing a free show at The Rustic at 8:30 p.m.

Alternatively, go make some live music. Deep Ellum Art Co. has an Open Mic Open Jam featuring Gabrielle Caprice and Rumor Mill starting at 7 p.m. It’s free to attend. Legacy Hall also has Karaoke Night at its High Bar Kitchen + Tap at 7 p.m.

Tuesday (2/12)

Tuesday brings another opportunity to put yourself on stage: Deep Vellum Books’ monthly Vellum Ouroboros, a poetry open mic, is 6:45 – 9 p.m. Poets should prepare three works to recite, at least one of which is by someone else.

Double Wide has Two-Steppin’ Tuesday with classic and outlaw country, rockabilly, and Americana music starting at 9 p.m.

The Angelika Film Center continues its Great Art On Screen series with Van Gogh: Of Wheat Fields and Clouded Skies. The film looks at the legacy of the iconic artist through the eyes of Helene Kröller-Müller, who has the world’s largest private collection of his work. The film starts at 7 p.m. Find tickets here.

Wednesday (2/13)

Everyone I know is tired of talking about Fyre Festival. I’m not, though, so I’ll probably go to Knock Out Productions’ Let’s Talk Fyre event at WeWork Thanksgiving Tower this Wednesday at 6 p.m. A bunch of event organizers will be there talking about the epic fail and social media phenomenon. Tickets are $10.

Celebrate Galentine’s Day by giving back to some local organizations. Single Wide and Planned Parenthood are hosting the second annual Period Party with dancing and a supply drive for unopened menstrual products. Our own Catherine Downes is DJing! Buy her a drink because she’s alive. Meanwhile, Beauty Bar and Homeless Period Project are throwing a similar supply drive/Galentine’s bash with tarot readings, manicures, tooth gems, and light bites. It’s free to attend, just remember to bring the goods.

Canadian rock band Great Lake Swimmers and indie pop musician Native Harrow perform at South Side Ballroom at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

The “Movies That Should be Musicals” series by Brigham Mosley and Janielle Kastner does Clueless this Wednesday. Selected scenes from the film will be accompanied by live music, drag, dance, and commentary in a cabaret-style performance. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Wheelhouse in the Design District. Tickets are $15.