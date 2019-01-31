Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Jan. 31 – Feb. 3

Thursday (1/31)

Start your weekend on a sweet note at Veritas Wine Room, where Whisk Crêpes Café is hosting a pop-up eatery from 6 – 9 p.m.

The Wild Detectives is hosting the second part of its True Crime series tonight with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King, who will discuss his newest book, Beneath a Ruthless Sun, with culture critic Chris Vogner. The event is free to attend and begins at 7:30 p.m.

It’s a dramatic weekend in Dallas! Uptown Players perform the Tony Award-winning play Spring Awakening at Moody Performance Hall tonight at 8; The Book of Mormon is at Music Hall at Fair Park tonight at 7:30; and it’s the opening night of a brand-new play called The Manufactured Myth of Eveline Flynn at Theatre Three (7:30).

Friday (2/01)

Put on your mom jeans and dad sneaks and get ready to throw it back to the ‘90s with DJ Christy Ray at The Rustic. The free ‘90s Throwback Party goes from 10 p.m. to close.

Dallas-based watch company Breda is continuing its Loft Stories live music series with local musicians Buffalo Black, Seysei, and Prestonn Peacock on Friday. The artists will perform and tell the stories behind their music at Breda’s chic studio from 7 – 10 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Another trio of local music acts – Medicine Man Revival, Bayleigh Cheek, and Goodnight Ned – are putting on a show at Three Links in Deep Ellum Friday night. Tickets are a bargain at $7.

See the Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $23.

Saturday (2/02)

Immerse yourself in the surreal fashion world that is Viva Avant Garde: A Jeremy Scott Retrospective at Dallas Contemporary. The museum is open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and noon – 5 p.m. on Sunday. Read my write up of the exhibition here.

It’s Free First Saturday at the Nasher Sculpture Center, and it’s also the opening day of Sterling Ruby: Sculpture, the Los Angeles-based artist’s first museum survey. In addition to a full day of free admission, the Nasher will offer family-friendly programming from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kettle Art Gallery is hosting its annual, one-night-only fundraising event, For the Love of Kettle, where more than 150 artworks will be available for $50 each. Doors open at 7 p.m. See a list of participating artists here.

Poets and poetry lovers are gathering in Klyde Warren Park with Meet Me With Curiosity for an open air open mic from 5 – 7 p.m. This weekend’s installment celebrates Black History Month.

Sunday (2/03)

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! We rounded up the city’s best big game watch parties here.

Do yoga at the Dallas Farmers Market with instructor Britt Rainwater, then buy yourself to some healthy post-workout snacks. Tickets for The Yoga Market are $25 and include a pressed juice and an $11.11 voucher for Sierra Valley Foods.

Head to The Free Man in Deep Ellum for its weekly Blues Jam hosted by Nick Snyder and Patrick Smith from 10 p.m. to close.