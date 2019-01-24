Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Jan. 24 – Jan. 27

Thursday (1/24)

Chillwave singer, songwriter, and producer Toro y Moi – a.k.a. Chaz Bear – plays a sold out show at Granada Theater tonight with pop group Wet. Grab a resale ticket on Stubhub if you don’t want to miss it.

The Denton Black Film Festival opens with a 60th anniversary screening of classic film Imitation of Life at Alamo Drafthouse Denton. Showtimes are at 6:30 and 7 p.m., and tickets are $10 ($8 for students, seniors, and children). The festival also brings a number of (free) art exhibits to the area. See the full schedule here.

Dark Circles Contemporary Dance debuts its Winter Series at WaterTower Theatre tonight – a compelling program featuring three world premieres focused on gay narratives. Read Eve Hill-Agnus’ story about it here.

Feel like late night dancing? DJ Sober is throwing the first Big Bang party of the year at Double Wide with David Morgan as host. Get your tickets here or pay $12 at the door.

Friday (1/25)

DJ Blake Ward’s whimsical theme party series, Disco, TX is back this weekend with an astrological twist. He’s teaming up with DJ Sober for “Celestial Bodies” at Ruins on Friday night, so grab your best “mystic, cosmic, and zodiac inspired” garb and get ready to groove. Ruins is pretty small, so you’ll want to secure your tickets ahead of time.

Dallas-based artist Ricardo Paniagua (you probably know his geometric mural in West Village) has a new exhibition with France-based artist Hernan Jara at the Museum of Geometric and Madi Art in Uptown. Get a sneak peek, meet the artists, and celebrate the opening from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday.

Up-and-coming Americana artist Joshua Ray Walker releases his anticipated debut album on Friday with a party and concert at Sons of Hermann Hall. Fellow Dallasite Greg Schroeder will open the show. Tickets are $15. This profile by Amy McCarthy explains why you should check it out.

Friday night and the lights are low… looking for a place to go? You can dance, you can jive at the Meyerson, where Finnish vocal ensemble Rajaton will be performing the Music of ABBA. They’ll be here all weekend.

Saturday (1/26)

Climb 70 stories of stairs and enjoy the view atop Dallas’ tallest building while supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at the 2019 Big D Climb at Bank of America Plaza. Registration actually closes tonight (January 24), so claim your spot now!

A new event called Hype Society is bringing together local, under-the-radar streetwear designers like Smith II, MYHM, 4Ever Fly, Windfall, and Electrik Cowboy in one fashion show at the Place at Tyler. There will also be a unique selection of local vendors to shop from, drinks, bites, and a DJ. Tickets are $20.

Parker Gispert of rock band The Whigs is playing a show at Double Wide to support his debut solo album Sunlight Tonight, which shows a softer side of the musician. Aztec Milk Temple and St. Yuma will open. Tickets are $10.

Fort Worth music duo Danni & Kris are leading a Fleetwood Mac tribute concert at The Rustic with additional performances by Atlantis Aquarius’ Taylor Nicks, Trees Marie, and Charley Crockett’s lead guitarist, Alexis Sanchez. Wear your witchiest look to compete in the Stevie Nicks costume contest. The show is free with RSVP.

The Birthday Party Project, an organization benefiting children living in homeless and transitional living facilities, celebrates its 7th anniversary with a massive blowout at The Bomb Factory on Saturday. Not surprisingly, these people know how to party – just take a look at last year’s event. Find more info here.

Sunday (1/27)

Praise the lord! A$AP Rocky is in Dallas this weekend for his Injured Generation Tour with special guest Lil Yachty and Dallas’ own 10k.Caash (supposed inventor of The Woah). Tickets start at $40.

Artist Margarita Cabrera will appear at Dallas Contemporary for a Chit Chat about her new exhibition, It is Impossible to Cover the Sun with a Finger. The exhibit is one of three opening at the museum this weekend. The discussion is at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Try your luck at Las Almas Rotas’ weekly Drag Lotería night with fabulous host Alana Summers. The game is free to play with the purchase of food or drinks, and winners get prizes. It starts at 6 p.m.