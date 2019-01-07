Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Jan. 7 – Jan. 9

Monday (01/07)

The Angelika Film Center is showing Edward Scissorhands tonight as part of its ‘90s Rewind series, which happens on the first Monday of every month.

The Just F***in’ Komedy Show, also known as JFK 2, is back at Oak Cliff’s Texas Theatre for a second annual show featuring four local, up-and-coming comedians. The free show starts at 7:30 p.m. There will be complimentary drinks.

The Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center tonight at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

Tuesday (01/08)

Catch performing arts company Shen Yun, whose story-based classical Chinese dance has become a phenomenon, at Bass Performance Hall. The dance group will also be coming to Dallas’ Winspear Opera House this weekend.

Dallas-based soul singer Quentin Moore and The Daxtones are putting on a show at Three Links Deep Ellum at 9:30 p.m. It looks like the event will not be ticketed.

Our sister publication, D CEO is hosting its CIO/CTO Awards Program honoring chief information officers and chief technology officers in North Texas. Network and mingle over cocktails and light bites at The Empire Room. Single tickets are $75.

Wednesday (01/09)

Country’s new Canadian darling Linsday Ell is playing The Cambridge Room at the House of Blues on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Test your luck at Lotería Live, Four Corners Brewing Co.’s bimonthly game night with beer, prizes, and more. The party starts at 7:30 in The Taproom.

A new group show, Houses for Sale, opened over the weekend at Photographs Do Not Bend Gallery. The exhibit includes Ben Marcin’s photo essay, “Last House Standing,” actor and photographer Jason Lee’s photographs from across Texas, Ira Wagner’s 10-year documentary on houses on the New Jersey Shore, plus work from gallery artists including Bill Owens, Keith Carter, and others.