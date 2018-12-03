Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Dec. 3 – Dec. 5

Monday (12/03)

Hop aboard the M-Line Trolley Holiday Express for a memorable ride through Uptown and Downtown Dallas’ prettiest decorations while enjoying Christmas tunes, hot chocolate, and treats. It’s $15 for children, who can participate in a scavenger hunt during the ride, and $20 for adults. The route starts and ends at Uptown Station, kicking off at 6 p.m.

West Village is hosting its 12th annual Menorah Lighting tonight at 7 p.m. with free menorah kits, latkes, and live music.

Singer Chris Isaak brings his Holiday Tour to the House of Blues tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35.

Tuesday (12/04)

Celebrate 85 years of free-flowing booze at The Rustic’s Repeal Day eve celebration. Local band Blue Apollo will be performing, and Title No 21 Whiskey is creating special drinks for the occasion. No tickets required.

The Holidays On Henderson 2018 toy drive and art auction at the Art On Henderson Pop-Up benefits the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. It also offers $5 margs and $2 tacos from Taco Heads, and festive, wintery cappuccinos from Houndstooth Coffee.

Wednesday (12/05)

We’re holding a dinner party to celebrate D Magazine’s Best New Restaurants on Wednesday night at Café Momentum. Tickets are sold out, because it’s clearly going to be awesome, but you can add yourself to the waitlist here.

December 5 marks the day prohibition ended in 1933, and people are still excited about it. Tiny Victories is celebrating Repeal Day with $5 classic cocktails. Celestial Beerworks is hosting live jazz (bring a Toy for Tots or dress on theme for a free 8-ounce pour). The Standard Pour is bringing back vintage cocktail recipes and hosting a burlesque show.

Live Arena in Arlington is hosting a free holiday movie night with a showing of The Polar Express at 7 p.m. Pajamas are encouraged.

Andrea Bocelli, the Italian popera gem who gave us “Time to Say Goodbye,” performs at American Airlines Center. Tickets start at $83.