Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Nov. 29 – Dec. 2

Thursday (11/29)

Canadian singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco has a solo show at Texas Theatre tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets have long been sold out, but you can still see the gap-toothed cutie if you’re willing to shell out $104 for resale tickets on StubHub.

Join the Dallas Museum of Art, leaders of the Dallas art community, and KERA’s Jerome Weeks to discuss State of the Arts Dallas: LGBTQ Equity in the Arts tonight at 7 p.m. at the DMA. The panelists, including artist Erica Felicella, Olivia Grace Murphy of Flexible Grey Theatre Company, and Jerome Larez of Arttitude will each give a short performance before the discussion. Admission is $5; free for DMA members.

The Dallas Zoo Lights, one of our fabulous 101 Things To Do For Christmas in Dallas, is having a party especially for the grown and sexy this evening. It’s adults-only night, which means spiked holiday drinks, giant Jenga, and the perfect date opportunity. It starts at 5 p.m., it’s 21 and up, and tickets are $15.

Friday (11/30)

Oklahoma-born indie band Broncho is jamming at Club Dada on Friday night, along with new wave band Glove, and Aussie rockers Valen. Tickets are $15 and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The wonderfully weird Found Footage Festival returns to Texas Theatre for Volume 8! Created by Joe Pickett (The Onion) and Nick Prueher (Late Show with David Letterman), the film festival combines the best (and worst) VHS gems unearthed at thrift stores and junk sales across the country. It’s like watching a trainwreck. Buy your tickets here.

BLU H3RON is jamming out at Ruins on Friday night with DJ K-Mor. It’s billed as BLUE H3RON’S REALLY BIG SHOW! so hopefully some exciting things will happen. Tickets are $5.

Saturday (12/01)

Welcome to December! Holiday festivities are in full swing. If you’re so inclined, you can literally spend your whole Saturday at various parades and light festivals. Start off at the Dallas Holiday Parade 2018, which tours through Downtown Historical District at 10 a.m. Then hit up Fort Worth’s Christmas in the Stockyards, which starts at 11:30 a.m. Trot back over to Dallas for the 2nd annual Light Up Lowest Greenville, starting at 4 p.m. Once the sun sets, head over to the AT&T Performing Arts Center for the Reliant Lights Your Holidays concert and fireworks show at 5:30 p.m.; or go to Lake Grapevine for the Twinkle Light Parade at 6 p.m.

The fourth annual DFW Tamale Festival is at the Dallas Farmers Market on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Less importantly, there will also be a Christmas market going on.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is having its Japanese Garden Fall Festival on Saturday and Sunday with traditional dance, martial arts demonstrations, tea ceremonies and more. Surprisingly, the fiery foliage of Japanese Maples is especially vibrant this time of year.

Sunday (12/02)

December 2 marks the beginning of the Jewish Festival of Lights. The Chabad of Frisco will host a community Hanukkah celebration at Frisco City Hall with its fifth annual menorah lighting, music, dancing, holiday libations, and children’s crafts and games; It’s free and starts at 4:30 p.m. Southlake Town Square and the Chabad of Arlington and the Mid-Cities are having Light Up the Night Hanukkah Celebration at 5:30 p.m. with a menorah lighting, festive music, traditional treats, and a giant dreidel mascot! The Aaron Family Jewish Community Center of Dallas is having its third annual Hanukkah Hoopla featuring an artisan Christmas market, kosher food vendors, a Latke Piano Lounge for those of drinking age, and a menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers radio announcer Eric Nadel is hosting a dinner and a show at Cafe Momentum on Sunday at 6 p.m. Musical guests Daphne Willis and Million Miles will provide entertainment to accompany the family-style feast. Tickets are $85.

Non-profit Jingle Bell Mistletoe is hosting its Kiss Hunger Goodbye event this Sunday at 1 p.m. in Klyde Warren Park. It’s an official Guinness World Record attempt to get the most couples kissing under mistletoe in one place. Grab your sweetheart and pucker up; it’s $25 per couple and benefits the North Texas Food Bank.