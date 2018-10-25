Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend: Oct. 25 – Oct. 28

Happy Thursday, witches! For haunted happenings, check our special Halloween edition of Things To Do (if you dare!). Otherwise, keep reading for a regular rundown of the weekend’s best (not Halloween-related) events – no tricks, just treats.

Thursday (10/25)

San Antonio-born country star Pat Green is performing at The Rustic tonight with supporting act Grant Gilbert. Go listen to some “Songs About Texas” and let Lone Star State pride wash over you “Wave on Wave.” General admission is $35.

Did you know that Dallas has the largest private collection of samurai art and armor outside of Japan? It’s all at The Ann & Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum a.k.a. The Samurai Collection in the Saint Ann building. There’s an after-hours tour tonight at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails provided by Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar. Tickets are $15.

Kitschy new wave band The B-52s are performing at House of Blues at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Friday (10/26)

Lil comedian and actor Kevin Hart brings his Irresponsible Tour to American Airlines Center this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

It’s the last weekend to catch Brick Road Theatre’s vibrant rendition of Mamma Mia! Read Moriah Forbes’ preview of the heart-warming play here. There’s a show Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.

91.7 KXT and Field Day Records are having a local music showcase featuring War Party, Pearl Earl, and Luna Luna at Four Corners Brewery this Friday night. The best part? The concert is free! Brews will be available, and food trucks including The Bite Company, El Norteño, and Kitty Bunny Bakery will be onsite.

Saturday (10/27)

The 36th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is this Saturday morning at NorthPark Center. The 5K run/walk starts at 8 a.m., followed by the Celebration of Hope with the Jordan Kahn Orchestra, and an awards presentation. Find registration info here.

Local makers and artisans will be offering fun goods alongside the farmers and vendors at the Dallas Farmers Market on Saturday for The Boho Market. There’s usually live music too. It’s free.

Take the kids to Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco on Saturday for a Free Fall Festival with face painting, pumpkins, a kids costume contest, a petting zoo, and $1 snacks. All you need to bring is a baseball glove for playing catch and a canned food donation for the North Texas Food Bank.

Sunday (10/28)

The 4th Annual Dallas Kosher BBQ Championships are this Sunday at Sunnyland Furniture store. In this tender and tasty event, the “national cuisine of Texas meets the dietary laws of the Bible” and a Kosher culinary competition ensues. Smoked meat masters John Tesar (Knife), Jill Grobowsky Bergus (Lockhart Smokehouse), Vicki Nivens (Hard Eight BBQ), Daniel Vaughn (Texas Monthly’s barbecue editor), and “Kosher guru” Gabriel Boxer will serve as judges. Treat yourself to an array of beautiful BBQ, live music, and fun activities. Admission is free.

The inaugural Posty Fest is finally here! Dallas rapper Post Malone’s eponymous, day-long festival will feature himself, of course, along with fellow Texan Travis Scott, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Skies and others. It all goes down Sunday at 2 p.m. at Dos Equis Pavilion in Fair Park. Tickets are available online starting at $133.