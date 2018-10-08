Things To Do In Dallas This Week: Oct. 8 – Oct. 10

Monday (10/8)

The Oak Cliff Flamenco Festival is officially in full swing, meaning you don’t have to fly across the world to master the sensual dance. Stop by Ida y Vuelta Flamenco tonight at 7 p.m. for a beginner’s class taught by professional Spanish dancers. Click here for details.

Dallas Bike Works hosts a group ride around White Rock Lake on Monday nights. They’ll do a 16 mile loop at about 16 to 17 mph, then a brisker 10-mile loop around the lake. The ride starts promptly at 5:55 at Dallas Bike Works’ White Rock Lake location. Remember to bring your lights!

Zoli’s NY Pizza in Addison has a Monday Night Football Watch Party with game night food and drink specials. Tonight’s special, in honor of the New Orleans Saints, is a muffuletta pie. Catch the game while enjoying $5 house wines and draft cocktails, in addition to that one-night-only pizza deal.

Tuesday (10/9)

Another Dr Pepper Half-Price Tuesday at the State Fair of Texas is coming up. Bring an empty Dr Pepper can and receive a $9 admission ticket. Plus, most of the midway rides are discounted on Tuesdays.

Dallas Arts District newcomer Musume is hosting a Vegan Sake Dinner on Tuesday. For $75 per person, the meal includes six vegetable-heavy courses paired with Gekkeikan sakes.

British rock band Arctic Monkeys, known for its long-enduring hits like “Fluorescent Adolescent” and “Do I Wanna Know,” will perform at South Side Ballroom. The concert is sold out, but there are some resale tickets up for grabs.

Wednesday (10/10)

Texas-born hip-hop boy band Brockhampton, which just scored its first No. 1 album in the U.S. with September’s Iridescence, performs at South Side Ballroom on Wednesday night. The group is known for its stage presence, so this should be worth the $45 ticket.

The legendary Bob Dylan is also in town for a concert on Wednesday. He’ll be playing at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving. Tickets are available online starting at $50.

A few drink deals to keep in mind this Wednesday: The Living Room at the W Hotel has half-priced bottles of Rosé and $7 specialty cocktails; Abacus is hosting Ladies Night Out, with half-off drinks and wine by the glass; and Deep Ellum Arts Co. has half-priced specialty cocktails.