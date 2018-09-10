Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Sept. 10 – Sept. 13

Beyoncé and Jay Z are about to bless Dallas, but you already knew that. In other news: It’s a good week for catching R&B concerts in Dallas; the DMA assumes we all have cone bras that we can’t wait to wear; and Grapefest is back, providing an opportunity to get wine drunk and watch someone sculpt ice with a chainsaw.

Monday (9/10)

The once Dallas-based R&B group Dark Rooms is back in town from LA and playing at Club Dada tonight. They’ll be accompanied by experimental, one-man multimedia artist New Fumes and his psychedelic visuals. Tickets are $10 and doors open at 8 p.m.

Four Corners Brewing Co. keeps its taproom open late on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays for NFL Nights. Sadly, it seems that no local breweries are willing to do this for Bachelor in Paradise, an equally brutal competition.

What happens when Open Mic Monday and Ladies’ Night fall on the same day? Head to Deep Ellum Arts Co. to find out. Liquid courage can be purchased in the form of a $4 Razz Cosmo.

Tuesday (9/11)

Catch the Dallas Symphony Orchestra al fresco – and free of charge – at Pleasant Grove’s Crawford Memorial Park this Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The event is part of the symphony’s Parks Concerts series and includes family-friendly activities, like an “instrument petting zoo” prior to the performance.

Wednesday (9/12)

Sensual singer Miguel invites you to “Come Through and Chill” at Southside Ballroom this Wednesday evening, where he’ll be performing with supporting R&B acts DVSN and Nonchalant Savant as part of The Ascension Tour. Doors open at 8:30. Find tickets here.

The Adolphus’ Summer Cinema Series is drawing to a close, but there are still a few opportunities to watch a free movie while taking a dip in their swanky rooftop pool. Their “Best of the ‘90s” theme continues this Wednesday with a screening of Men in Black at 8:30 p.m.

Thursday (9/13)

The Dallas Museum of Art urges you to “get out your cone bras and oversized bows” (finally!) this Thursday for an evening of Madonna-inspired fun. The latest edition of Second Thursdays with a Twist is celebrating the icon with music video screenings, an ‘80s dance performance, music from DJ Wild in the Streets, and a tour of ‘80s artworks in the collection. Dress up like Madge for free admission.

Chicago-born comedian Hannibal Buress is doing stand-up at Majestic Theatre on Thursday at 8 p.m. The hilarious and endearing comic, actor, writer, and activist is best known for his roles on Comedy Central’s Broad City and The Eric Andre Show. Find tickets here.

Grapevine’s 32nd Annual Grapefest kicks off on Thursday with lots of Texas wines, live entertainment, carnival rides, and more. It’s the largest wine festival in the southwest, featuring the state’s best wines alongside selections from Northern Cali and Spain. Most importantly, there will be an ice sculptor doing live demonstrations with a chainsaw.

For more to do in Dallas this week and beyond, browse our event listings.