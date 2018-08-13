Things To Do in Dallas This Week: Aug. 13-16

DFW Restaurant Week is underway. But man shall not live on bread alone. Before and after all that dining out, you’ll need some things to do.

Monday (8/13)

The final night of Kitchen Dog Theater’s One-Minute Play Festival at SMU’s Owen Art Center will throw 84 original and self-contained plays at the wall, so at least a few are bound to stick. Regardless of the hit-to-dud ratio, the cumulative effect is disorienting and thrilling.

Singer-songwriter Jeff Lynne brings the ecstatic pop rock of ELO (“Mr. Blue Sky,” “Don’t Bring Me Down”) to the American Airlines Center.

Tuesday (8/14)

Toto’s 1982 hit “Africa” has found a second life in 2018, enjoying a semi-ironic revival shared by other surging ballads from the cornball classic rock pantheon. (Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” got the same treatment earlier this decade, and I’d like to nominate Men at Work’s 1981 “Down Under” as next up.) The band seems happy to capitalize on the fascination with earnest, emotive anthems from the early 1980s, performing this week at the Theatre at Grand Prairie.

It might get extremely heavy at Gas Monkey Live! with Anthrax, Testament, and Napalm Death sharing a bill.

Wednesday (8/15)

The Women Texas Film Festival, loaded with films by and panels supporting women filmmakers, gets started at the Studio Movie Grill on Spring Valley. Events continue through the weekend.

At the Texas Theatre, a screening of Milford Graves Full Mantis, a documentary about the avant-garde percussionist Milford Graves, is followed by an appropriately out-there behind-the-screen live performance of bleeding edge music.

Thursday (8/16)

Rob Zombie just got the Dragula out of the shop, and Marilyn Manson is riding shotgun. The “Twins of Evil,” settling into their roles as the elder statesmen of campy horror rock, split a double bill at the Dos Equis Pavilion at Fair Park.

School of Rock demanded to be made into a musical. Broadway complied, and the touring production of the show is at the Music Hall at Fair Park through Aug. 26.

