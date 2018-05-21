Things To Do In Dallas This Week: May 21 – 24

Monday, May 21

The Rustic in Uptown hosts Long Beach indie band Cold War Kids. Yep, you read correctly. They draw sizable crowds and don’t play country or Americana; the venue continues to grow under a newly forged two-person team. Find tickets and read about that here.

Tuesday, May 22

Peter Hook’s melodic bass playing was the foundational element of a sound that defined an era, first through Joy Division and then New Order. With Peter Hook & The Light, he keeps the catalogs of both acts alive by playing songs from their influential albums. They’re at the Granada.

The opinion of New York Times Magazine contributor Carina Chocano is very often sought when it comes to roles women play onscreen. She’s coming to The Wild Detectives to talk about her book of essays You Play The Girl: On Playboy Bunnies, Princesses, Trainwrecks and Other Mixed Messages, which I read, enrapt and horrified, in two sittings. I can’t wait to hear her thoughts on the perpetually lost-and-broke characters Greta Gerwig has played, and written before Lady Bird, as an actor who improvised often early on, when it comes to work and capitalism and gender identity. Luckily, I’m moderating this session, so I get to ask her about this. Please come and ask questions, too.

Wednesday, May 23

Have you laid eyes on Zaha Hadid’s incredible Meixi Lake Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Changsha, Hunan Province, China? It’s unlike anything else, a swirl of tear-shaped rooms and galleries over water. Thomas Krens, Director Emeritus of Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, helped develop this project and others. He’ll talk about how truly distinctive art museums can change a city at the Nasher.

Thursday, May 24

The Alexa Dialogues is the latest show picked for a short run by AT&T’s Elevator Project, a joint partnership between the venue and the city of Dallas’ Office of Cultural Affairs. It’s been anticipated by many who’ve been tracking the mysterious experiments of Therefore, a performance art group based in Dallas that focuses technology, multimedia, and a kind of post-dystopia. The show opens tonight opens at the Winspear’s Hamon Hall and runs through Saturday. We have a full preview here.