Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: April 5-8

Today begins a feast for lovers of the arts in Dallas. Weave your way through the openings and artist parties with Darryl Ratcliff’s guide to the 10 Busiest Days of the Dallas Art World. And don’t forget to make your plans for the rest of April while you’re at it.

Thursday, April 5th

Add color and order to your living space with inspiration from Roche Bobois, where emerging Texas artists known for functional contemporary art and interior design show their work from 5-8 p.m.

Conjunto Vacío (Empty Set), a Venn diagram for love in book form, is the 2017 favorite of Wild Detectives’ staff and collaborators. Author Verónica Gerber Bicecci appears alongside translator Christina MacSweeney (Valeria Luiselli, Daniel Saldaña-París) for a reading and discussion of their process at 7:30 p.m.

With a blend of new wave synth-pop and borderline experimental sounds, English electronic band OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) keeps listeners enrapt. They’re at House of Blues, 7 :30 p.m.

Beloved Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami fixated on still images at the end of his life. For 24 Frames, his final film, Kiarostami animated 23 of his own photographs and a landscape painting by Pieter Bruegel the Elder called Hunters in the Snow with cinematic sequences. It’s at Texas Theater starting today; the showing begins at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 6th

Nasher Prize Laureate Theaster Gates is finally in Dallas, fresh from a just-announced appointment as the Colby Museum of Art’s first distinguished visiting artist and director of artist initiatives for its Institute of American Art. He’ll give a collaborative lecture of sorts at The Wyly from 1-4 p.m. alongside local artists and leaders such as artist and author Darryl Ratcliff, artist Erica Stephens, artist and curator Giovanni Valderas, and city planner Mark Doty. Get ready with this primer.

Saturday, April 7th

Lil’ Gaten Matarazzo— Dustin from Stranger Things— is also a Broadway performer and a Pearl Jam apologist with his band Work in Progress. “We want to get the younger crowd back into rock and roll,” he tells Caitlin Clark in this Q&A ahead of his visit to Gas Monkey. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 8th

Stop texting and start writing. With a pen. On provided paper. Amy Walton will show you how at a free letter writing workshop called Address Me at Wild Detectives Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.