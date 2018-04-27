Things To Do In Dallas This Weekend: April 27-29

Friday, April 27

Slowdive reunited in 2014, and their coming-together is a transcendent experience to waste. They play the Granada tonight; KEXP has a good preview featuring 1995’s “Crazy For You” and “Star Roving,” released just last year, in a short set. — Lyndsay Knecht

The Prism Movement Theater’s staging of As Dreams Are Made On I saw last weekend was one of the most stirring, creative shows I’ve seen in a while. They incorporate puppetry, masks, and the traditions of Noh theater into an hour-long wordless piece loosely based on Shakespeare’s The Tempest, and accompanied by a live cello. It’s free at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center all weekend; Saturday is sold out, but you can see it tonight and Sunday. — Eve Hill-Angus

There’s reason to get chills ahead of DSO’s performance of the Duruflé Requiem that runs today through Saturday, though Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 has top billling. It has been 30 years since the DSO has performed this particular work by Maurice Duruflé, the Requiem composed in 1947 by the extraordinary French organist and composer. In the haunting work for chorus and full orchestra, Gregorian chant and text from the Catholic Mass for the Dead find a thoroughly new and striking apogee in sung notes suspended like jewels. Hear it tonight and Saturday. — EHA

Saturday, April 28

Photographers, daughters, mothers: here’s a must. Newly minted Guggenheim Fellow Rania Matar speaks about her incredible portrait exhibition In Her Image at 10:30 a.m. at the Amon Carter. Read more about her approach to painting mother-daughter relationships in frames of medium-format film in this Q&A with Dallas photographer and filmmaker Christian Vasquez. — LK

Just around the corner, Fortress Festival begins in Fort Worth’s Cultural District. If you can stand still for any three acts, make it Dallas sonic magician Francine Thirteen at 2:30 p.m., the ever-more-straightforwardly-rocking Waxahatchee at 5 p.m.; and legendary rapper RZA feat. Stone Mecca at 7 p.m. Or run back and forth between recent José González tourmate Bedouine and Francine Thirteen at 2:30 p.m. And stick around for De La Soul at 8:30. Sorry. Today’s lineup is deep. Tomorrow’s is even better as Courtney Barnett pulls up, and I can’t make it easier to leave or to choose. — LK

Sunday, April 29

Today is the final day to see Cara Mía’s Where Earth Meets The Sky, a devised sci-fi piece by local writers that imagines a sustainable future through the eyes of indigenous women and women of color. Get your tickets. — LK