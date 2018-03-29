Things To Do in Dallas For Easter

Easter arrives early this year, sharing its Sunday, April 1 date with the much less esteemed holiday of April Fool’s Day. You’ll find no fooling here, unless obnoxious egg puns count as fooling, in which case you’ll find plenty of fooling here. You will find information on an Easter egg hunt, Easter bunny appearances and photo opps, an Easter celebration, an Easter eggstravaganza or two, and the pooch parade, the greatest of all Easter events in Dallas. Let’s begin.

Actually, wait a second. We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention Easter brunch. Go here for our guide to all the many, many, Easter brunches in Dallas. Now for things to do, from Good Friday on.

Easter in the Park at Oak Lawn Park, the event formerly known as Easter in Lee Park because Oak Lawn Park was formerly known as Lee Park, includes the famous pooch parade. So be sure to dress up your dog in their Easter finest, or look into adopting a dog to dress up in their Easter finest from Dallas Animal Services, the SPCA, or one of the other rescue groups on hand. You can count on food trucks to serve up grub for tastes human and canine, and for the kids, an Easter egg hunt and a chance to meet the Easter bunny. Also, music. Also also, one of the prettiest parks in Dallas, and an excuse to enjoy it on a spring day. Sunday, April 1, 1 to 4 pm. Free.

The Dallas Arboretum is in full bloom, with a weekend schedule crowded by Easter events. Kids and adults of all ages can play “egg-citing games” on the Camp House Lawn, many of which involve eggs or references to bunnies. (Credit to the Arboretum for the “bunny hop” potato sack races.) Face painting and the petting zoo in the Pecan Grove aren’t explicitly Easter-themed, but they can be if you get an Easter egg painted on your face and pet a bunny. Saturday, March 31 & Sunday, April 1, 10 am to 2 pm. Dallas Arboretum admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children aged 2 to 12.

The Easter Bacon Hunt at downtown’s Main Street Garden makes us wonder why dogs seem to be an integral component of so many Easter events in Texas, but we’re not going to overthink it. The appeal of scattering bacon on a lawn and letting dogs hunt down the scraps seems pretty clear to us. Same goes for the free-to-enter dog costume contest, and plastic eggs loaded with prizes, and pictures with the Easter bunny. Get your dog vaccinated and microchipped at the event, or consider adopting a rescue dog while you’re at it. Saturday, March 31, noon to 4 pm, $10 to enter in the bacon hunt, $15 for Easter bunny pictures. Free to watch, and to enter the costume contest.

The Dallas Farmers Market is ready to—good God—”get eggcited” for Easter with an Easter hat parade. Hats are complimentary. If you’re between the ages of 2 and 7, so are the Easter eggs in the Easter egg hunt. Live music, face painting, a meet and greet with the Easter bunny, and other activities are similarly complimentary. Sunday, April 1, 10 am to 2 pm.

The Ronald Kirk Bridge, formerly known as the Continental Avenue Bridge, also known as the pedestrian bridge next to the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge, is hosting an “Easter on the Bridge” free Easter event. Games! Community groups! Live entertainment! Face painting! Petting zoo! Easter egg hunts for various age groups! Food trucks! Games! Eggs-celent! Saturday, March 31, 1 to 4 pm.