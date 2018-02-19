Things To Do In Dallas This Week: Feb. 19 – 22

Mon., Feb. 19

Vicente Fox, past president of Mexico and present consultant to Americans—most recently Friday on Real Time With Bill Maher in regards to the Parkland school shooting—speaks at 5:30 p.m. on the UT Dallas campus about his new book, Let’s Move On: Beyond Fear & False Prophets. Admission is free.

Good Records’ 18th birthday sale continues, with 50 percent off a selection of new LPs and more markdowns.

Tues., Feb. 20

Katie Crutchfield brings her cathartic folk-rock anthems to Sons of Hermann Hall solo as Waxahatchee. Show’s at 7 p.m.

Arthur Peña is among the new-generation artists who’ve shown work at NorthPark Center. This evening the Dallas painter and curator brings passed-by treasures to the fore in a guided tour of NorthPark’s art collection sponsored by the Dallas Art Fair at 6:30 p.m. Here’s how to RSVP and where to find the group.

Wed., Feb. 21

Dallas Women Entrepreneurs holds their monthly networking event at the Hotel InterContinental. Spots are filling quickly, according to the powers that be, so now’s the time to sign up for the membership required to attend.

Parents with young children are invited to the Dallas Contemporary to take in painter and sculptor Enoc Perez‘s study of the works of architect Philip Johnson at no cost. The museum hosts a Stroller Tour one Wednesday each month at 10 a.m.

Thurs., Feb. 22

D‘s Caitlin Clark couldn’t wait to try the District Climb workout at the year’s turn. The studio celebrates a grand opening this weekend, which means concentrated VersaClimber-induced torture (and donuts, and vodka, apparently) await our heroine. Party begins at 5:45 a.m.

Dan Auerbach plucked Nashville’s finest to play on his most recent album Waiting On A Song, one of those rare collaborations that make the big music city feel like a small music town. He plays Canton Hall at 7 p.m.