Spectacular Bald Eagle Photos From White Rock Lake

You might have hired Nick DiGennaro at one point to play classical or jazz guitar at a cocktail reception. The Dallasite recently retired from performing and is now focused on bird photography. You can check out some of his images over at Fine Art America.

Yesterday DiGennaro posted some great bald eagle photos to the private, apostrophe-starved Facebook group White Rock Lake! thats my hood. I find it interesting that a couple years back a nesting pair of eagles took up residence in a tree at nearby Lake Highlands Park (aka the rugby fields) and the entire place had to be fenced off to accommodate the federally protected birds. Now we’ve basically got a fishing show with an eagle as a host being filmed on the reg at the lake.

Anyway, DiGennaro said I could share his pics, since most folks don’t have access to that Facebook group. Here’s another image from him. He caught a red-tailed hawk’s failed attempt to swipe the eagle’s catch.

Image copyright Nick DiGennaro

