Blackstone Provides Aligned Data Centers with $600 Million Credit Facility

Send your company’s latest business news to Layten Praytor at [email protected]

Blackstone is a new investor in Dallas-based Aligned Data Centers. The world’s largest alternative asset manager, with $1 trillion in assets, has provided a $600 million senior secured credit facility to support the development of Aligned’s newest and largest data center in Utah, a two-story, 80 MW build-to suit project.

“Blackstone’s support contributes to Aligned’s continued growth in meeting the capacity demands of customers across the globe,” Aligned CFO Anubhav Raj said. “The capital demands of this industry make strong financial backing crucial. Strategic financing partnerships focused on ingenuity and collaboration are a key advantage. We are excited to embark on this initial transaction and build on future opportunities with Blackstone.”

Aligned boasts approximately 650 full-time employees, as well as thousands of contractors spread across the company’s datacenter sites. Along with data centers across the US, Aligned’s reach extends into Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

Aligned’s new Utah datacenter houses three facilities and is the company’s fourth hyperscale data center in the Salt Lake City metro area. “Aligned is one of the fastest growing data center platforms in the Americas and has a focus on sustainability—we look forward to working with the Aligned team to support their continued growth,” Blackstone exec Alan Carcich said.

Facilities Management Software Company Tango Acquires Swiss Company

Real estate and facilities management software company Tango has acquired Locatee, a Switzerland-based workplace analytics firm. The acquisition is Tango’s fourth since 2022, with the company seeking to help companies navigate the evolving workplace.

With the addition of Locatee, Tango is able to improve its workplace technologies by providing organizations with a solution to address questions regarding actual occupancy and utilization. This is done using Tango’s existing Wi-Fi and hard-wired networks, as well as additional data sources, such as badge and IoT sensors.

In 2022, Tango acquired both software company AgilQuest and shaving and body care brand Billie. The acquisition of Billie expanded Tango’s focus beyond traditional real estate planning, building, and operating. In 2023, the company acquired sustainability and energy management software WatchWire.

Real Estate Development Firm Q Companies Launches Water Usage Data App FlowStat

Arlington-based real estate development and management firm Q Companies has launched FlowStat, a mobile application for instant water usage data and high-usage alert system for car washes. FlowStat is designed to annually save car wash operators more than $30,000 in water costs.

FlowStat alerts users if gallons per wash are above normal, enabling operators to address issues in real time and potentially avoid high water bills. FlowStat also works to detect and alert users of water leaks.

“As the owner and operator of 11 different car wash locations since 2011, I know first-hand the many challenges operators face on a daily basis,” Viran Nana, owner of Q Companies and co-founder of FlowStat said. “There is no greater headache or stressor than looking at a $10,000 water bill because of high water usage or leaks, so we’ve spent the last half-decade developing this technology to offer a solution that helps fix this massive problem in our industry.”

After testing at 17 car wash facilities across the United States, FlowStat made its official debut at the Southwest Car Wash Association’s 2024 Convention & Expo in Fort Worth. “There is no other technology on the market that can help car wash operators save water, catch leaks in their systems early on, save money by avoiding surprisingly high-water bills, and enforce accountability in regard to standards of operation amongst their organizations,” Nana said.

Get the D CEO Newsletter Stay up to speed on DFW’s fast-moving business community with weekly news reports, interviews, and insights.