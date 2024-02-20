Wells Fargo Taps Bryan Milner as Market Exec, Cristin Illes Joins IFMA Board

Send your company’s executive hires and promotions to assistant editor Layten Praytor at [email protected]

Wells Fargo

Bryan Milner, Market Executive

Bryan Milner has been named market executive of Wells Fargo North Texas Commercial Banking. Milner has 20 years of commercial banking experience and has been with Wells Fargo for 17 years. He previously worked for the company as a division sales executive.

Education: University of North Texas (BBA), Southern Methodist University (MBA)

Matthews Southwest

Phillip Geheb, Senior Vice President

Dallas developer Matthew Southwest added Phillip Geheb to its executive ranks as senior vice president. Geheb has 15 years of legal experience and previously worked for Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr.

Education: University of Cambridge, Washington University in St. Louis School of Law (JD)

MetroTex Association of Realtors

Justin Landon, CEO

MetroTex Association of REALTOR has named Justin Landon as its new CEO. For the previous six years, Landon has served as the CEO of Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. He also served in the U.S. House of Representatives for a decade.

Education: UC Santa Barbara (BA)

Lathrop GPM

Robert Lord, Partner

Intellectual property attorney Robert Lord has joined Lathrop GPM as partner. Lord has more than three decades of legal experience and two decades of patent prosecution experience. He previously worked as a shareholder and patent attorney for Ferguson Braswell Fraser Kubasta PC.

Education: Baylor University (BA, JD)

HBG Design

Ray Mabry, Dallas Office Leader, Principal of Hospitality

Architecture firm HBG Design has named Ray Mabry as its Dallas office leader and principal of the firm’s national hospitality practice. Mabry, who brings 24 years of architecture experience to the firm, will also serve clients as the principal-in-charge and project manager. Mabry worked for two decades for Dallas-based HKS.

Education: Texas A&M University

Stream Realty Partners

Ariella Middlebrook, CFO

Commercial real estate firm Stream Realty Partners has appointed Ariella Middlebrook as its chief financial officer. Middlebrook previously served as CAO and global controller of business consulting service Kincentric. She was also CFO of U.S. Operations for Avison Young from 2014 to 2019 and senior director of accounting policy and reporting for General Growth Properties from 2012 to 2014.

Education: DePaul University (BS)

Worthington Bank

Tony Clark, CEO of Worthington Bank Denton

Tony Clark has been named CEO of Worthington Bank’s Denton location and the financial institution’s board of directors. Clark began his career in Denton more than 30 years ago. He previously served as the executive vice president of the Independent Bank of Texas. Additionally, he is on the board of the City of Denton Economic Development Partnership.

Education: Midwestern State University (BBA), SW Graduate School of Banking

Cushman & Wakefield

Campbell Puckett, Executive Director

Campbell Puckett has joined real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield as executive director. His area of expertise includes office brokerage, transaction management, and strategic planning/consulting and acquisitions. Puckett previously served as first vice president for CBRE. Additionally, he has served as a board member and fundraiser for the American Heart Association since 2017.

Education: Quinnipiac University, Texas Christian University

Solutions by Tech

Beth Deck, Chief Financial Officer

Consumer finance business platform Solutions by Text has appointed Beth Deck as chief financial officer. Deck previously serving as CFO for digital banking company Netspend. She has more than two decades of experience, with 15 years in the payments technology industry and seven years in public accounting and consulting.

Education: Texas McCombs School of Business (MPA)

Brinks Home

Mike Hackett, Senior Vice President

Home security and alarm monitoring company Brinks home has named Mike Hackett as its SVP of enterprise business development. He brings with him more than 25 years of experience in sales and marketing. Prior to joining Brinks Home, Hackett served as VP of global sales and marketing for Johnson Controls. He was co-founder and VP of sales and marketing for security and smart home company Qolsys and spent a decade working for eBay with a focus on business development and growth.

Education: San Jose State University (BS)

Champion

Daniel Gerber, Of Counsel

Champion recently welcomed Daniel Gerber to the firm’s corporate transactions group. Gerber most recently worked for healthcare revenue cycle management company Ventra Health, where he served as associate general counsel. He is currently a member of both the International Association of Privacy Professionals and the Society of Human Resources Management.

Education: Southwestern Oklahoma State University (BA, BS), Oklahoma City University School of Law (JD)

Board Appointments

International Foodservice Manufacturers Association

Cristin Illes, Director

Cristin Illes, CEO of food manufacturing company ILLES Foods, has been named to the board of International Foodservice Manufacturers Association. A fourth-generation leader of ILLES Foods, she has worked for family enterprise since 2007.

Education: Emory College, Indiana University (MBA)

Women’s Foodservice Forum

Shannon Garcia, Women’s Foodservice Forum Board Member

Shannon Garcia, global chief operating officer and digital and tech officer of the Pizza Hut division of Yum! Brands, was recently appointed as a board member by Women’s Foodservice Forum. Garcia has held multiple executive positions at Starbucks and also previously served as SVP of U.S. operations for Darden Restaurants.

Education: Medaille University (BA), Campbell University

Get the D CEO Newsletter Stay up to speed on DFW’s fast-moving business community with weekly news reports, interviews, and insights.