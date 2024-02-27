Greater FW Association of Realtors Hires New CEO, HKS Promotes Four Principals

Send your company’s executive hires and promotions to assistant editor Layten Praytor at [email protected]

Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors

Suzanne Westrum, CEO

The Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors has appointed Suzanne Westrum its new chief executive officer. Westrum has more than 15 years of real estate experience and was previously CEO of the Prescott Area Association of Realtors in Arizona. Prior to that, she worked for the San Antonio Board of Realtors.

Education: St. Mary’s University (BA), Webster’s University

KAI Design

Tania Lecona, Design Manager

KAI Enterprises has named Tania Lecona design manager of KAI Design in North Texas. She previously was architectural project manager for Quorum Architects and a design associate for RPGA Design Group. Lecona is a board member of the Construction Specifications Institute’s Fort Worth chapter.

Education: University of Texas at Arlington, Dallas College

Valor

Gary Wilson, Managing Director of Accounting

Specialty asset management firm Valor has appointed Gary Wilson as managing director of accounting. Wilson is a CPA who has more than two decades of oil and gas experience, beginning with global exploration and production company Noble Energy. Wilson previously served as vice-president, controller, and chief accounting officer for global energy company Marathon Oil Corp.

Education: University of Arkansas, University of Texas

HKS

The Dallas-based architecture firm has named four new partners and shareholders:

Jay Caddell, Partner and Shareholder

Firm principal Jay Caddell serves as regional practice director of the company’s sports and entertainment group. He has worked for HKS for more than 20 years. Projects include has worked on projects such as SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Education: Texas A&M University

Siobhan Farvardin, Partner and Shareholder

Principal Siobhan Farvardin works as global practice director of senior living. She previously was with D2 Architecture from 2013 to 2020. Farvardin started her career with a focus on conceptual design and has a portfolio that includes office buildings, student housing, and senior living.

Education: University of Florida

Julie Hiromoto, Partner and Shareholder

Principal Julie Hiromoto serves as director of integration at HKS. She has worked on complex and large-scale projects, such as Tower One of One World Trade Center. She serves on the Dallas Environmental Commission, the International Living Future Institute board, and the ULI Americas Sustainable Development Council.

Education: Georgia Institute of Technology (BS), Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning & Preservation

Jeff Kabat, Partner and Shareholder

Principal Jeff Kabat serves as global practice director of health interiors at HKS. He has worked for the company for over 17 years and is an accredited professional at the International WELL Building Institute. Kabat also volunteers for the Environmental Standards Council.

Education: Baylor University

Lennox Residential HVAC

Lanessa Bannister, Vice President and General Manager

Lennox Residential HVAC has named Lanessa Bannister vice president and general manager. She joined the company in 2014 and most recently served as vice president of sales and stores. Prior to Lennox, Bannister served as a president and general manager for HVAC company Carrier Enterprise from 2012 to 2014.

Education: Cornell University

Board Appointments

The Family Place

Harold Ginsburg, Chairman

Harold Ginsburg is founder and principal of the real estate agency Southern Asset Service Corp. Ginsburg has more than 30 years of business experience. He serves as vice chairman of the Brain Injury Association of America and is also on the board of directors of Trek Resources and Pegasus Bank Dallas.

Education: The University of Texas (BA)

Steven Bauer, Treasurer

Steven Bauer is the partner and portfolio manager of investment service company Meridiem Capital Partners. He previously served as the senior managing director and sector head for investment firm Maverick Capital.

Education: Texas McCombs School of Business (BBA), Columbia Business School (MBA)

Pat Faubion, Secretary

Pat Faubion is a retired executive of Comerica Bank. He served as the bank’s Texas president from 1984 to 2015. He has been on the board of directors for the Methodist Health System since 2017.

Education: The University of Texas (BBA)

Lauren Black

Lauren Black currently serves as the bureau chief for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. She previously worked as the trial court chief for Rockwall County’s District Court. Black is a bar member of the U.S. Supreme Court and the Texas Supreme Court.

Education: University of Texas at Dallas, Texas A&M University School of Law

Jess Bass Bolander

Jess Bass Bolander has served as the VP of insurance agency, Lockton Dunning Benefits since 2018. She previously worked as the VP of national accounts for UnitedHealth Group from 2012 to 2018. She is a member of Executive Women of Dallas and a board member for the Dallas chapter of Asociación de Empresarios Mexicanos.

Education: Westminster College

Wende Burton

Wende Burton currently serves as a nonprofit consultant for Social Impact Architects. She previously worked for more than 14 years at Communities Foundations of Texas. She also worked as a senior consultant for the marketing agency Idea Integration.

Education: Doane University (BA)

Mike Coffey

Mike Coffey is a retired SVP of AT&T, having served the company for over 30 years. He is currently a pastoral associate at Christ the King Catholic Church in Dallas. He previously served on the board of directors for the Family Place from 2012 to 2017 and was president in 2015 and 2016.

Education: University of California at Davis, Golden Gate University

Delia Jasso

Delia Jasso is a consultant for DDJ Professional Services. She was a senior director for the Children’s Medical Center from 2013 to 2015. Jasso served Dallas City Council for two terms.

Education: Southern Methodist University

Katie Samler

Katie Samler has served as a partner and attorney for Goranson Bain Ausley since 2013. She previously worked as an Associate Attorney for Underwood Perkins. Additionally, she serves as a member of Collaborative Divorce Dallas.

Education: Baylor University (BA), St. Mary’s University School of Law (JD)

Sue Schell

Sue Schell is vice president and clinical director of behavioral health at the Children’s Health System of Texas. She was previously the vice president of clinical operations for Magellan Health Services.

Education: Xavier University (MA)

