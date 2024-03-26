26 Ways to Celebrate Easter in Dallas-Fort Worth This Month

It seems like just yesterday that we were celebrating Mardi Gras, but Easter is almost here. And that means a busy week of entertaining out-of-town in-laws, stuffing plastic eggs with candy in the middle of the night, coordinating family photos in some flower bed, and comforting little ones scared of the giant Easter bunny costume.

If that makes you want to give up and eat all the candy yourself, don’t sweat it. There are plenty of springy activities happening all around North Texas, like photo ops, kid-friendly and adults-only Easter egg hunts, and more. We’ve rounded up 26 local events sure to please everyone in the family.

(And don’t forget to make reservations for brunch!)

Family-Friendly Easter Egg Hunts

Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic Hospital is hosting an accessible Easter egg hunt for children with disabilities March 30. Courtesy of Scottish Rite

City of Irving, March 23: Irving is hosting a “Citywide Egg Hunt,” with candy-stuffed eggs, crafts, and the Easter Bunny, at six different city parks. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Multiple locations. Learn more here.

Irving is hosting a “Citywide Egg Hunt,” with candy-stuffed eggs, crafts, and the Easter Bunny, at six different city parks. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Multiple locations. Learn more here. Salvation Army, March 23: Up in Plano, the Salvation Army is hosting an “Easter Egg-stravaganza” at its 14 th Street location. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 3528 14 th St., Plano. Learn more here.

Up in Plano, the Salvation Army is hosting an “Easter Egg-stravaganza” at its 14 Street location. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 3528 14 St., Plano. Learn more here. Grandscape, March 29: Make your Good Friday great at The Colony’s annual “Spring Fling EGGstravaganza.” The event features seven different egg runs for kids (divided by age) and two egg runs for dogs (divided by weight). 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $5 kids and dogs. Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd. Register here.

Make your Good Friday great at The Colony’s annual “Spring Fling EGGstravaganza.” The event features seven different egg runs for kids (divided by age) and two egg runs for dogs (divided by weight). 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. $5 kids and dogs. Grandscape, 5752 Grandscape Blvd. Register here. Evans Recreation Center, March 30: The city of Mesquite is hosting a Bunny EGGstravaganza, complete with egg hunts, Easter bunny photo-ops, balloon artists, and more. There will be free coffee for early arrivers and free Whataburger taquitos. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1116 Hillcrest St., Mesquite. Learn more here.

The city of Mesquite is hosting a Bunny EGGstravaganza, complete with egg hunts, Easter bunny photo-ops, balloon artists, and more. There will be free coffee for early arrivers and free Whataburger taquitos. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1116 Hillcrest St., Mesquite. Learn more here. Hilton Anatole, March 30: The Design District hotel is hosting what it claims is “Downtown Dallas’ BIGGEST Easter Egg Hunt.” The event will include face painting, snacks, the Easter bunny, and three hidden golden eggs with free hotel stay tickets à la Willy Wonka. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. $8 kids, free for adults. 2201 N. Stemmons Fwy. Learn more here.

The Design District hotel is hosting what it claims is “Downtown Dallas’ BIGGEST Easter Egg Hunt.” The event will include face painting, snacks, the Easter bunny, and three hidden golden eggs with free hotel stay tickets à la Willy Wonka. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. $8 kids, free for adults. 2201 N. Stemmons Fwy. Learn more here. Chicken N Pickle, March 30: This family-centric event includes three separate egg hunts, yard games, crafts, brunch, and a chance to play pickleball with the Easter bunny. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2965 S. Hwy. 161, Grand Prairie. Learn more here.

This family-centric event includes three separate egg hunts, yard games, crafts, brunch, and a chance to play pickleball with the Easter bunny. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 2965 S. Hwy. 161, Grand Prairie. Learn more here. Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic Hospital, March 30: Enjoy a disability-accessible egg hunt, crafts, and Easter bunny photo-ops at the hospital’s Dallas location. RSVP by March 27. 1–3 p.m. 2222 Welborn St. Get tickets here.

Enjoy a disability-accessible egg hunt, crafts, and Easter bunny photo-ops at the hospital’s Dallas location. RSVP by March 27. 1–3 p.m. 2222 Welborn St. Get tickets here. Canyon Creek Project, March 30: In between its Saturday night worship services, this church is hosting two separate Easter egg hunts. There is a sensory-friendly hunt at 5:15 p.m., and a glow-in-the-dark/flashlight hunt at 7:45 p.m. 5–9 p.m. 2800 Custer Pkwy., Richardson. Learn more here.

In between its Saturday night worship services, this church is hosting two separate Easter egg hunts. There is a sensory-friendly hunt at 5:15 p.m., and a glow-in-the-dark/flashlight hunt at 7:45 p.m. 5–9 p.m. 2800 Custer Pkwy., Richardson. Learn more here. Klyde Warren Park, March 31: St. Luke Community United Methodist Church is taking over the downtown park for a morning of Easter egg hunts, bounce houses, candy and craft stations, and more. 10–11:30 a.m. 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy. Get tickets here.

St. Luke Community United Methodist Church is taking over the downtown park for a morning of Easter egg hunts, bounce houses, candy and craft stations, and more. 10–11:30 a.m. 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy. Get tickets here. Lofty Spaces, March 31: At this “Dallas Easter Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt,” kids can participate in three different egg hunts (divided by age group), take photos with the Easter bunny, enjoy snow cones, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 816 Montgomery St. Learn more here.

Adult Egg Hunt

March 22

Why should grownups have to forsake the joys of knocking strangers over in order to snatch up candy-stuffed plastic eggs? Spend the evening at the Farmers Branch Historical Park for its 21-and-up Easter egg hunt. Participants are encouraged to bring running shoes and flashlights. 7:30–10:30 p.m. $30. Farmers Branch Historical Park, 2540 Farmers Branch Ln. Farmers Branch. Learn more here.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

March 23

Neiman Marcus is hosting a special breakfast where kids, and kids at heart, can meet and eat with the Easter Bunny. The event, taking place at both the downtown and NorthPark locations, will feature a DJ, balloon artist, and crafts. Plus, the menu includes brioche French toast, scrambled eggs with herbed crème fraiche, and more. 9 a.m. $50 kids, $60 adults. Multiple locations. Learn more about the downtown event here and the NorthPark event here.

Easter Chocolate Decorating Workshop + Contest

March 23

Who doesn’t love a chocolate bunny? Learn how to make your own sweet treats at this Crescent Club class. Your ticket includes the molds, an Easter basket, and apron—plus, you’ll be entered into a raffle to win brunch for two on Easter, Mother’s Day, or Father’s Day. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $79. The Crescent Club, 200 Crescent Ct. 17th Floor. Get tickets here.

Spring Shopping Stroll

Take photos with live bunnies during Highland Park Village's Spring Shopping Stroll. Courtesy of Highland Park Village

March 23

Highland Park Village is primed for its seventh-annual shopping stroll. Browse through your favorite shops, which will have discounts and special in-store events, like cocktails and pop-ups. And don’t miss Easter-themed activities like a photoshoot with live bunnies, face painting, and balloon art from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Highland Park Village. Learn more here.

Easter Floral Cupcakes Decorating Class

March 23

Despite Miranda Priestly’s thoughts on the matter, florals and spring just go together. In this 1.5-hour class with The Cupcake Experience’s Ginger Taylor, learn how to pipe frosting flowers onto cupcakes. Novices and experts are welcome. 1:30–3 p.m. $50. Union Dallas, 3705 Cedar Springs Rd. Get tickets here.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt

March 23

If you’re missing those good ole days of racing your siblings for eggs, head Old City Park for its Adult Easter Egg Hunt. This event is age 21 and up, and BYOB (bring your own beer AND basket), but it promises “delightful rewards” and hidden beer stashes—talk about hops. 5–8 p.m. $15 per person. Old City Park, 1515 South Harwood St. Learn more here.

Recess at Saint Ann: Easter Egg Decorating

March 28

Dying hard-boiled eggs with food-coloring is so last year. Sip a cocktail and create a Fabergé-worthy masterpiece in this holiday edition of Saint Ann’s monthly creativity class. Your ticket includes the painting supplies and a drink at the Harwood District restaurant. 6–8 p.m. $50. Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar, 2501 N. Harwood St. Get tickets here.

Easter Family Fun Weekend

March 29–31

It’s tulip season over at the Dallas Arboretum, and the botanical garden has a packed Easter weekend of activities. The Easter egg hunts have sold out, but folks can still enjoy photoshoots with live bunnies, a petting zoo, a vendor market, special tours, and concerts Friday through Sunday. Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Rd. Learn more here.

Party With My Peeps: Easter Eggstravaganza

March 29

If you still haven’t visited the revamped Village yet, Easter might just be the perfect time. On the campus’ Glen Lawn, you can spend the afternoon playing carnival games, jumping around a bounce house, and meeting the Easter bunny. 1–4 p.m. Glen Lawn, 5605 Village Glen Dr. Learn more here.

Hope Easter Run

March 30

There’s always that one family who loves to race on holidays. This Easter weekend, try out this run on the Trinity River Trail. There are 5K, 10K, half-marathon, and 1-mile fun run options for the whole family. The event will be small, so sign up early. 7:30–11 a.m. From $35. Trinity River Trail, Fort Worth. Learn more here.

Downtown McKinney Spring Coffee Hop!

March 30

If having all your family in town is exhausting, then hop over to McKinney for this coffee shop crawl. At participating spots, including TexaKona Coffee and Emporium Pies, you can try special coffee tastings while your kiddos enjoy an Easter egg hunt. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. $35. Historic Downtown McKinney, 111 N. Tennessee St., McKinney. Get tickets here.

Easter Grazing Board Workshop

March 30

Preparing the perfect charcuterie can be stressful. We’ve all had near-breakdowns picking the cheeses, carefully placing the spread of meats, or slapping away hands who try to snag a bite before it’s read. Instead, relax with sky-high Dallas views while you learn the ins and outs of charcuterie during this Grazed and Infused class at Reunion Tower. 10–11:30 a.m. $75. 300 Reunion Blvd. Get tickets here.

Easter VIP Market

March 30

Don’t miss this all-afternoon market over at Pegasus Plaza. Besides shopping and a classic egg hunt, the event will include an Easter egg decorating contest, egg relay race, egg and spoon race, and a bunny hop race. You can also snap a picture with the Easter bunny. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pegasus Plaza, 1500 Main St. Learn more here.

Easter Eggstravaganza at PGA Frisco

Go on an Easter egg scavenger hunt at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort. Courtesy of Omni PGA Frisco Resort

March 30

For its first Easter in business, the Omni PGA Frisco Resort is pulling out all the stops. Benefiting Make-A-Wish North Texas, the event will include a petting zoo, balloon artists, Easter Bunny photos, face painters, sweet treats, and more photo ops. Instead of a free-for-all race, kids can participate in an Easter egg scavenger hunt and win a free Eggmazing egg decorating toy. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $15. The Monument Realty PGA District, 3255 PGA Pkwy., Frisco. Learn more here.

A Very Oak Cliff Easter

March 30

Pop-up events and markets organizer Hecho Con Amor is hosting its third-annual Easter celebration. The afternoon will include prizes, Easter Bunny photos, community resources, food, an Easter egg hunt, golden money eggs and more. 12–4 p.m. Centro, 2719 S. Hampton Rd. Learn more here.

Easter in Turtle Creek Park

Don't miss the Pooch Parade during the annual Easter in Turtle Creek Park festival. Courtesy of Turtle Creek Park Conservancy

March 31

If you’ve made it through church and lunch with the family but still don’t know what to do Easter afternoon, drive over to Turtle Creek Park for this 50-plus-year-old festival. The free afternoon includes an Easter egg hunt, food trucks, Easter Bunny photos, the annual Pooch Parade, a live performance from the DSO Brass Quartet, and more. 1–4 p.m. 3333 Turtle Creek Blvd. Learn more here.

Get the AtHome Newsletter Enjoy Dallas' best trends, hot properties, and tips from local designers to help you nest in style delivered weekly.