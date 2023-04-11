Monarchs Are Making Their Annual Migration From Mexico, But You’ll See Fewer of Them

If you’re someone who watches for butterflies, especially monarch butterflies, you probably know that it’s about that time of year when they start migrating the 2,800-miles from Mexico to Canada and the U.S.

Only, according to the World Wildlife Federation, there are far fewer Eastern migratory monarchs making that trek this year. In a recent post on its website, the organization said the presence of monarchs has dropped 22 percent, from 7 acres to about 5.5 acres of forest wintering grounds. At one time, monarchs covered more than 45 acres.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature added the migratory monarch to its Red List of Threatened Species last year.

“Monarchs require a vast, healthy migratory path and large, robust forests for survival through the winter,” the organization said in a press release last month. “Today, the butterflies face a reduction of breeding habitat in the U.S. due to herbicide application and land use changes as well as forest degradation in wintering sites in Mexico. Extreme weather conditions in all these ecosystems can further their decline.”

The Tenison Park Pollinator Garden, which is nestled between northbound and southbound Grand Avenue. Courtesy of Karen Albracht

Drought has also reduced the amount of nectar-producing plants and milkweed the butterflies use to feed on and lay eggs. That, the WWF, is something that virtually anyone with a yard can assist with. Native milkweed requires specific steps to get established, but once it is, it will return every year. (Last year, we provided steps on how to set up your own Monarch waystation.)

But experts also explain that you can’t just buy any milkweed—native plants are important because of the naturally-occurring toxins the plant emits. But monarchs have developed a tolerance to native species—non-native species like tropical milkweed, for instance, can harm butterflies by introducing more toxins than they’re used to.

“The easiest thing anyone can do to save the monarch is plant native milkweed,” the National Wildlife Federation’s Dawn Rodney told Ellen Daly last year. “The ‘native’ part is essential—if it’s not native, it won’t do them any good.”

The Xerces Society has a native milkweed-finding tool, but as luck would have it, there are two opportunities coming up to not only buy native plants that will help pollinators and monarch butterflies, but get advice from experts.

This weekend, the Texas Discovery Gardens in Fair Park will hold its greenhouse plant sale April 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on April 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for members. On April 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the gardens will host Flora Fest, which will include more plant sales, butterfly releases, art auctions, critter encounters, and more. The Heard Museum in McKinney is hosting its spring native plant sale April 22 and 23, where you can pick up native milkweed and other pollinator-attracting plants, along with advice on how and where to plant them.

Don’t have a yard, but want to get a glimpse of monarchs and pollinators in action? Head to the 1.9-acre Tenison Park Pollinator Garden in East Dallas, lovingly tended by Karen Albracht and volunteers to include more than 50 native flora species that attract birds, bees, and monarchs.

