It’s Time to Choose the Cutest Pet in Dallas for 2020

Readers, I hope you have a free hour or two on your hands. Voting for Cutest Pets 2020 is now open, and it’s all too easy to spend your day scrolling through the 1,000 adorable entrants. We hope it will be a nice, easy escape from the the last two months.

As usual, most of our Cutest Pets competitors are dogs. But don’t be discouraged, cat lovers–there are dozens of felines, from Scottish folds to tabbies. Keep scrolling and you’ll find other favorites, like bunnies, ferrets, and birds. Look closely to spot the goats, pigs, alpacas, horses, prairie dogs, and snakes.

Love a weird or punny pet name? Say hi to Turt Reynolds the turtle, Meatball the pug, Uno the one-eyed cat, and Deeohgee (d-o-g… get it?) the Lhasa Apso. Maybe you prefer traditional monikers. No problem–there are 16 Charlies, 12 Scouts, 10 Lucys, and nine Lunas.

Some pets are stylish. Izzy the chihuahua is rocking pink sunglasses, Tom Ford the cat looks trés chic in a beret, Remi the Aussie has a sleek yellow raincoat, Rei has a bomber jacket, and Winston the Westie makes a bucket hat look cool. Other pets are too busy working to accessorize. Truman and Daisy Jane are service dogs, while Dr. Bruno Chops is an animal assistant at Baylor.

There are 2,000 pound horses and two-pound Yorkies, long-haired Shih Tzus and fully bald Sphinx cats, friendly-faced puppies and cats with sassy stares. No matter your pet preference, there’s a competitor you’ll love.

Voting is open until June 19. You can vote as many times as you’d like–just wait for the page to refresh in between.

Click here to find your pet’s unique voting link or to view all competitors. Missed the deadline to submit? You can still score a D “Cutest Pet” cover, starring your pet, and get a one-year subscription as well.

_________________________________________

Voting will begin on May 27 and end on June 17. We will call on our readers and pet owners to determine the “Readers’ Choice” winner. The pet with the most votes will win the Readers’ Choice title. The top 20 pets with the most votes will be considered for the “Judges’ Pick,” where a panel of esteemed judges will determine a “Judges’ Pick” winner.

Both of our cute winners will receive: