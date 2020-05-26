Dallas: The City of Random Acts of Kindness, Pt. 13

Dallas Yoga Center has long been a favorite of ours. The 30-year-old Lemmon Avenue studio has been named a D Best several times. The studio temporarily closed its doors in March due to city mandates, and its founders quickly pivoted from a weekly schedule of more than 70 in-person classes to about 40 virtual classes.

Soon after the shelter-in-place order took effect, the studio saw a dire need for mental health resources in our community. Dallas Yoga Center’s founders decided to give back by helping essential workers decompress with yoga and meditation. On May 6, Dallas Yoga Studio launched its CARE4 Initiative to give these workers free access to its online class library. The initiative is directly funded by the studio’s loyal members, who kept their memberships even when the physical location was closed.

Doctors, nurses, and medical professionals are eligible to access the class library, though the studio also hopes to serve essential workers in less recognized industries, like educators, restaurant staff, grocery store workers, and delivery drivers.

So far, around 100 hardworking professionals have signed up. They’ll be able to access the library until July 15. If you know an essential worker who could benefit, they can learn more at dallasyogacenter.com/CARE4.