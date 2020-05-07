Dallas: The City of Random Acts of Kindness, Pt. 11

Yesterday marked the start of National Nurses Week. Though the annual celebration always occurs in May, the timing feels especially appropriate this year. We can’t thank our city’s nurses enough for the months of harrowing work they’ve put in to fight this pandemic.

To kick off the week, Party City decided to surprise nurses at hospitals across the country, including Dallas’s own Baylor University Medical Center and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Local Party City teams gifted hundreds of gold heart balloons and party kits to the nurses at shift change, hoping to lift their spirits after another long night.