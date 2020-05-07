Coronavirus
Dallas: The City of Random Acts of Kindness, Pt. 11
To kick off National Nurses Week, Party City surprised the nursing staff at Baylor and UT Southwestern with balloons and party kits.
Yesterday marked the start of National Nurses Week. Though the annual celebration always occurs in May, the timing feels especially appropriate this year. We can’t thank our city’s nurses enough for the months of harrowing work they’ve put in to fight this pandemic.
To kick off the week, Party City decided to surprise nurses at hospitals across the country, including Dallas’s own Baylor University Medical Center and UT Southwestern Medical Center.
Local Party City teams gifted hundreds of gold heart balloons and party kits to the nurses at shift change, hoping to lift their spirits after another long night.
“While we’re not partying together in the traditional sense right now, today is a day to celebrate the ones who selflessly put themselves in harms’ way to keep us safe, working around the clock in order to allow us all to party again [one day],” said a representative for Party City.
“There isn’t a cake big enough, a balloon bouquet shiny enough, or a banner long enough to tell you how grateful we are for your service,” said the company in a touching video tribute to nurses.
Party City, thank you for showing our city’s healthcare heroes how much we appreciate them.
Have a story about a Random Act of Kindness? Email Kathy Wise at [email protected].
