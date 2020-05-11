D Magazine’s Cutest Pets 2020 Is Live

Whether you’re a dog person, a cat person, or even a rodent or reptile person, today is your day. Our annual Cutest Pets competition is live and ready for your submissions.

Over the years, we’ve seen some tough competitors. (For a refresher, check out last year’s winners and the Top 20 entrants here.)

Some pets have memorable names, like Roo Paul the rooster. Some are stylish, like Bubbles the mini pig, who had a penchant for pink accessories.

Some competitors are trim and toned and could spend hours running and playing. Others are pleasantly plump thanks to their love of table scraps and napping in the sun.

A handful of entrants are purebreds, like impeccably groomed ragdoll cats and stunning standard poodles, but many are lovable mixes with unknown ancestries.

We’ve seen pets with impressive tricks, unusual talents, and even careers–last year’s Honorable Mention, Brooks, is a therapy dog who works with sexual assault survivors.

In short: no matter the size or the species of your pet, we welcome your entry.

Historically, most of our submissions have been dogs, but any beloved companion is worthy of winning the crown. Cat lovers, this is your time to shine. You, too, owners of uncommon pets: we want to see your donkeys, ducks, gerbils, or geckos.

You have until May 20 to select your pet’s best glamour shot and send it in. Don’t delay–only the first 1,000 people will be eligible to enter.

________________________________________________________

Entries are free. All entrants will have the option to purchase a faux D “Cutest Pet” cover, starring your pet, for $34.95, which includes a one-year subscription to D Magazine.

Voting will begin on May 27 and end on June 17. You’ll have a unique voting link to share with family and friends.

We will call on our readers and pet owners to determine the “Readers’ Choice” winner. The pet with the most votes will win the Readers’ Choice title.

The top 20 pets with the most votes will be considered for the “Judges’ Pick,” where a panel of esteemed judges will determine a “Judges’ Pick” winner.

Both of our cute winners will receive: