D Magazine’s Cutest Pets 2019 Is Live: We Want Your Dogs, Cats, Reptiles, Roosters, Birds, and Squirrels

Last year, you chose a dog named Bobo as the cutest pet in Dallas. She beat out 700 other dogs and cats as well as a donkey, a squirrel, a kangaroo, and a rooster. We decided to do this again this year, putting Bobo and—hopefully—your pet up against your neighbor’s.

This year, there are a few changes. For one, it’s free to enter. Just upload a photo of your furry friend with some brief biographical details and you’re good to go. We’re limiting entries at 1,000, so act now. You’ll remember, in the halcyon days of 2018, a D Magazine cover PDF with your pet on it was part of the program. We still have that this year, but you’ll have to subscribe for a one-time fee of $34.95. So you’ll get 12 issues and you can put your pet’s cover over whichever you’d like. Or print out 12 of them and do it all year. Go crazy.

Last year, we also fully randomized the selections. Many of you did not like not having a dedicated link to promote. This year, everyone who enters will have their own page that they can send friends and family to.

There will be two winners this year, a reader’s choice pick and an editor’s pick. They sound exactly like they are: you pick one, we winnow the list down to 20 to pick the others. That will be chosen completely subjectively, based off the cuteness in the photo and how good the biography is. We’re keeping entries open until April 29 or until we hit the 1,000 entry barrier.

The winner gets a professional photo shoot with a D Magazine photographer. That photo will run as a page in the August issue of D Magazine. Your pet will also show up on Instagram and our other social channels.

So what are you waiting for? Head here to register now. Have questions? Here’s where you’ll find your answers.