Friday, June 21, 2024 Jun 21, 2024
85° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Podcasts

What Were the Best Moments of This Mavs Playoff Run? Let’s Talk About Them!

The Only Mavericks Podcast gang takes one last look back at the run that was, along with tossing around a few names who could make sense this offseason.
By |
Image
P.J. Washington's eruption against Oklahoma City will be one of the moments that endures from this playoff run. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to The Only Mavericks podcast, the Dallas Mavericks podcast I co-host with The Athletic’s Tim Cato and StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya.

In this week’s episode, Tim, Austin, and I take stock of the Mavericks’ playoff run and start thinking about the offseason. What were the moments of each round? What lessons did Dallas learn? And who are a few additions who make some sense as the team looks to finish the job next year?

Have a listen below, and if you’re so inclined, please subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes or Spotify—turns out that stuff really does help podcasts out!

Happy listening, and we’ll talk to you next time!

Author

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci

View Profile
Mike Piellucci is D Magazine's sports editor. He is a former staffer at The Athletic and VICE, and his freelance…
Dallas Mavericks

Related Articles

Image
Movies

New Podcast: Barak Epstein Introduces the 2024 Oak Cliff Film Festival

The head of Aviation Cinemas—which owns the Texas Theatre—will prove that movies are all around us at this year's Oak Cliff Film Festival.
By Matt Goodman
Image
Podcasts

Can The Mavs Stay Alive in Game 5? Let’s Talk About It!

Here's what to watch for as Dallas looks to stave off elimination once again.
By Mike Piellucci
Image
Podcasts

How Do We Feel About the Mavericks After Two Finals Games? Let’s Talk About It!

Is there hope for a comeback?
By Mike Piellucci
Advertisement