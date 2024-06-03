What We Saw, What It Felt Like: Stars-Oilers, Game 6

The playoffs are complicated. Each series is its own story, and each game is its own chapter encompassing a dozen moments and plot points. But the playoffs can also be simple. Each of those moments, those plot points, falls into one of two buckets: the things we observe and the emotions they inspire within us. That’s what we’re here to talk about.

What We Saw

Miro Heiskanen turned his back for a millisecond. That was all Connor McDavid needed to step, stride, and create one of the prettiest goals of the playoffs. The best player in the world doing best-player-in-the-world stuff.

It was a highlight that will be replayed for years possibly decades if the Oilers are able to defeat the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final.

But here’s the thing: McDavid’s brilliance wasn’t the reason Dallas lost Game 6, 2-1, or fell in the Western Conference final for the second straight season, 4-2.

Yes, teams need goals; that’s how we decide these contests. But the Stars in Game 6, like Games 4 and 5, were offensively stagnant and underwhelming. Shot quantity trumped shot quality, and the Oilers did a great job making the Stars shoot from distance.

With that cushion, Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner gobbled everything up, and by the time Mason Marchment scored in the third period, it was too late.

And while Skinner made solid, yet simple saves, the Stars’ biggest offensive weapons continued to be silent. Jason Robertson had nine shots, but most came from distance and felt more like noise than actual attacks. Roope Hintz hadn’t impacted the offense since his return for Game 2, while Joe Pavelski was a non-factor in the offensive zone for most of the playoffs.

Scoring depth among the forwards had become a weapon and throughout the run certain depth forwards stepped up—Radek Faksa in Game 7 against Vegas, for example. But when that weapon lacked an attacking tip from the top forwards, it started to lose effectiveness.

The Oilers, on the other hand, had the sharpest tip of all with McDavid, who impacted Game 6 at two key moments and stung the Stars on the power play. Dallas had no response. Maybe the wear-and-tear of the first two rounds was too much; maybe Edmonton was just too tough of a matchup.

Either way, after figuring out the formula in Game 2 of the series, the Stars fumbled everything away and will have to watch from afar as the Oilers and Panthers play Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final on Saturday. —Sean Shapiro

What It Felt Like

It’s difficult not to cycle through anything but a series of angry emotions.

The Stars were supposedly the superior team (although the analytics were never as convinced as the fans). They ran through the objectively better competition. They had an unflappable demeanor. And who could honestly count on Stuart Skinner to reliably defend Dallas’ forwards where Edmonton’s defensemen could not?

Framed this way, the outcome reads like everything the Stars failed to do rather than what Edmonton succeeded in doing. And I think there’s truth to that. But I also think each playoff series is like a prizefight: you have to catch your opponent at just the right moment. That’s what the Oilers did. They caught Dallas on special teams; they initiated the shutdown style that began Dallas’ downfall in the second half of the series (until Sunday night, Dallas never registered more than seven shots on net in the first period); and in the end, they took advantage of home ice.

So maybe let’s give credit to an opponent, who may not have been better overall, but who fought the better fight.

If that doesn’t make you feel any better, well, it shouldn’t. The Stars lost to things well within their control, some things that weren’t (Roope Hintz and Chris Tanev were clearly nursing injuries), and some things that never are (how do you miss the Connor McDavid penalty in the third for grabbing the puck?). But in the end, they’re the ones going home after a year that seemed to draw all the 1999 nostalgia from fans who believed.

However, here’s where Dallas is different. Most teams who make these deep runs—twice in consecutive seasons no less—have a shelf life. Not these Stars. Losing players like Joe Pavelski and (potentially) Ryan Suter will make them better. Gaining players like Mavrik Bourque and (potentially) Lian Bichsel will make them better. Meanwhile, Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven, once again Dallas’ best forwards in Game 6, will continue to get even better.

There’s plenty of time to write an autopsy report on what worked and what didn’t. But the good news is that we’ll be probably writing about the Dallas Stars for D Magazine next year, around this same time. —David Castillo