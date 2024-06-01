What We Saw, What It Felt Like: Stars-Oilers, Game 5

The playoffs are complicated. Each series is its own story, and each game is its own chapter encompassing a dozen moments and plot points. But the playoffs can also be simple. Each of those moments, those plot points, falls into one of two buckets: the things we observe and the emotions they inspire within us. That’s what we’re here to talk about.

What We Saw

The Stars were uncreative and predictable, and it cost them.

Throughout Game 5, Dallas relied on chip-and-chase hockey, electing to dump the puck in and play into the Oilers’ strengths. Edmonton happily allowed it to happen, circled back to collect the puck and exited the defensive zone without much pressure at all. It wasn’t pretty, but it was effective, and the Oilers played the ideal road game to take a 3-2 series lead, while Dallas left with a sour taste of missed opportunity after falling into a similar trap when it lost Game 4.

Edmonton’s power play provided the needed spark for the first time in the series, scoring twice on goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while a third goal left something to be desired from Stars netminder Jake Oettinger.

Trailing 3-0, some of the Stars showed up in the third period. Wyatt Johnston scored a goal, and Logan Stankoven was dangerous. But the rest of the Stars, the top players, including Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz? They were absent and didn’t pose much of a threat. Remember Game 3?

After the game, Stars coach Peter DeBoer got into a spat with a reporter when asked whether his team was lifeless in the second period. That interaction quickly made the rounds on social media, with DeBoer defending his team and saying, “Go ahead and write whatever the fuck you want.”

Here’s the thing: DeBoer’s defense of his team with vitriol and choice language was the most creative and unexpected thing anyone from Dallas did in and after Game 5. That has to change if the Stars want to play a Game 7. —Sean Shapiro

What It Felt Like

There aren’t a lot of joy joy feelings to go around right now.

And for good reason. For five periods, starting with the second 20 minutes in Game 4, Edmonton looked like the team in complete control of the series. The Oilers forced Dallas into the kind of hockey that challenges tired legs: lots of speed on the forecheck, lots of neutral-zone trapping, and lots of Connor McDavid. It’s also the kind of hockey you don’t want to face when you’re coming off of two grueling series, operating with a blueline that has defended with just five men for most of those 13 games, including one who seems to be nursing a serious injury.

There weren’t many positives coming out of Game 5. It would be one thing if Chris Tanev were in better health, but it’s another when the power play isn’t going (aided by some truly quality penalty killing on the Oilers’ end). That’s not even counting Jake Oettinger’s shaky play and the inability of this squad to take advantage of home ice. There’s a genuine concern that dominance and star power might be better than depth, as Edmonton’s top unit is handily winning its minutes.

So what’s the answer? That’s what makes playoff hockey so simultaneously frustrating yet exciting. The Stars don’t need answers. They just need to find some magic. It’s the same magic they found when they seemed done against the Vegas Golden Knights, down 2-0 as they hit the road, playing a team most considered superior to this Oilers squad. It’s the magic they found to shut down Nathan MacKinnon, who scored more points than McDavid during the regular season. It’s not as if players such as Oettinger, Wyatt Johnston, and Jason Robertson aren’t capable.

Does all of this sound like a long shot? Obviously. Maybe the Stars are out of magic. Or maybe, going back to their special-teams and home-ice issues, they’ve squandered it. But that’s the wonder of playoff hockey; it’s over only when you’re out of time. And if there’s a silver lining here, it’s that Dallas still has time left. —David Castillo