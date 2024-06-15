What We Saw, What It Felt Like: Mavs-Celtics, Game 4

The playoffs are complicated. Each series is its own story, and each game is its own chapter encompassing a dozen moments and plot points. But the playoffs can also be simple. Each of those moments, those plot points, falls into one of two buckets: the things we observe and the emotions they inspire within us. That’s what we’re here to talk about.

What We Saw

​​Let’s get this part out of the way. There is a psychological element to a best-of-seven series that results in athletes and coaches performing differently. If one team’s “back is against the wall,” then the other team’s, well, isn’t. The Celtics knew they were playing with house money last night; the Mavericks knew they were about to be removed from the casino. We use terms like “assets” in our sports parlance these days, but athletes are not widgets, they are humans, and humans do human things. And so one team played with a lot more urgency than the other. There is a reason straight sweeps are uncommon.

But even with all of those qualifiers, it was exhilarating to at least be reminded what got this team this far. The Mavericks do have two superstars. They can win games without having to hit a million three pointers like the days of old. And they will play a swarming, maniacal brand of defense that can frustrate the best of the best. And in Game Four, all of that came together.

The Mavericks dominated the paint, with an insane 60-22 advantage over the Celtics. They had five dunks; Boston had one. Their drives produced 1.2 points per attempt; Boston produced 0.7. This was not a finesse, flukey win. This was a straight-up beatdown, the likes of which we’ve seen the Mavericks issue many times over the last four months. With the series likely still over, it was a nice reminder that most of this roster will be back, and that they play a different brand of ball that is more sustainable than the 2021-22 edition that made the conference finals.

The Mavericks won this game by doing the little things, the hard things, much better and more consistently than their opponent. That’s what the best version of this team does. It has been frustrating to watch a team play Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving one-on-one and win, because those are two of the best isolation players to ever put on a uniform. In Game Four, Dončić scored 1.3 points per possession in isolation. By comparison, Jayson Tatum scored 0.6 points on his isos. I knew Boston would guard the Dallas backcourt straight up from the outset. I didn’t expect it to take four games for Dallas to prove they are a team impervious to that defense. It did. And that sucks. But it was still a nice, refreshing reminder of what this version of this team great this year.

And, hey, Dereck Lively II hit a corner three! I mentioned this after Game Three, but given the club’s salary cap situation, their best chance for any sort of step forward is through Lively. You’ve probably seen the videos of him hitting countless (uncontested) consecutive threes in practice. He can do it. If Lively can turn into a pick-and-pop threat combined with his dominance in rim running, he’ll be a perennial all-star. And he just feels like a leader in waiting.

The Western Conference is a beast whose powers know no bounds. But if anything, last night was a reminder that for the next few years, the Mavericks are going to make you listen to them in the chat. They may get closed out Monday night. They’ll probably get closed out Monday night. But the Dallas Mavericks made the NBA Finals. I don’t care if this sounds like the cry of the loser; they fought like they deserved to be there. And that portends well for what may come next. —Jake Kemp

What It Felt Like

Even now, four and a half months later, from Dallas’ trade deadline remake through its late-season rebirth, odds are you have not forgotten about Luka Dončić’s 72-point opus against the Atlanta Hawks on January 26. Far less likely to stand test of time is the game prior, a 23-point blowout against Phoenix that would never live on were it also for Luka Dončić.

Those who do recall that night remember it as the fan outburst game, in which Dončić spent much of the night jawing with a heckler in a Devin Booker jersey whom he eventually asked security to remove during a third quarter when his Mavericks were getting run off the floor. Dončić went on to lash out in the postgame press conference, alleging that ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon wielded an agenda, only to sheepishly apologize the following day and chalk the whole thing up to being “really frustrated that we were losing.”

Then, the day after that apology, he played one of the greatest games in the history of basketball.

There is a reason, in other words, I told Tim Rogers and Zac Crain yesterday morning that Dallas would not get swept. Dončić would come out too focused, too surgical, to let that happen after his disastrous Game 3 because this is what he does: he gets very mad and then gets very even, not so much with the opponent as his own worst impulses. And all it took was a quarter and a half to know that Boston wouldn’t be able to do a damn thing about it.

Still, this was bigger than him. Friday felt far less like a stay of execution than a rager to close out freshman year of college, a celebration of everything that’s happened so far and all the promise tomorrow brings. It was Kyrie Irving’s lefty layups, and Dereck Lively II joining Magic Johnson as the only 20-year-olds to notch multiple double-doubles in an NBA Finals, and Jason Kidd finally hitting jackpot on his latest Bench Guard Roulette spin when Dante Exum flashed the regular-season dominance that had disappeared so abruptly once these playoffs began.

Then there were the cameos. Twelve minutes from Markieff Morris, two months to the day after his last game action. Eight apiece from Dwight Powell and A.J. Lawson. Tim Hardaway Jr. ripping five threes in six minutes after not making a shot in nearly a month, because of course. An O-Max Prosper sighting, perhaps the ultimate tease of what could be coming. Every player got a curtain call, and all but two of them got a bucket, too.

It was hilarious and wonderful and a damn good time, which is about what you’d expect from a 38-point annihilation that was briefly a 48-point one, the largest margin in an NBA Finals game in 50 years according to the ABC broadcast. Come Monday night, that may not mean much. But last night, it meant everything. The 2023-24 Dallas Mavericks got within three games of an NBA title, and they did not go quietly in defeat. That’s a hell of a start for a team with plenty in front of it. —Mike Piellucci