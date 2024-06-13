What We Saw, What It Felt Like: Mavs-Celtics, Game 3

The playoffs are complicated. Each series is its own story, and each game is its own chapter encompassing a dozen moments and plot points. But the playoffs can also be simple. Each of those moments, those plot points, falls into one of two buckets: the things we observe and the emotions they inspire within us. That’s what we’re here to talk about.

What We Saw

In many ways, this was a perfect encapsulation of both teams’ seasons. The Celtics whipped the ball around the floor in symphonic fashion, shooting 55 percent of their total shots from beyond the arc and hitting a respectable 37 percent of them. Their stars combined for 61 points. As for the Mavericks, they got back to their relentless attack and protection of the paint for a good portion of the game. Then they dug themselves a massive 21-point deficit by not having enough ammo to be consistent, only to erase said deficit because they’re a streaky, feisty team with star power. And ultimately the run came to a halt because of a few lapses in judgment by Luka Dončić.

Dallas didn’t lose because Dončić fouled out with the game on the line. Yes, it’s unacceptable for your superstar to enter the second half with one foul on his ledger, his team clinging to a one-point lead, and end up being sent to the bench due to infractions. Obviously, this will be what gets The People going.

But in reality, the Mavericks lost this game, and will lose this series, because they don’t have a reliable scoring option outside of Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Dereck Lively II is a star in waiting, and there is a non-zero chance he turns into a stretch-ish five capable of much more than rim running. Jaden Hardy has shown signs of playmaking for himself and others through the back half of the season and postseason, but he isn’t anywhere near ready yet, as evidenced by his lack of impact in Game 3. Tim Hardaway Jr. has produced some big moments for this team during his tenure, but he is clearly no longer a reliable option. I don’t want to second-guess Jason Kidd’s decision to play Hardaway as much as he did in this contest, because I suggested in the lead-up that this was one of the only options Dallas had left. Perhaps he stuck with him too long, which allowed the Celtics’ lead to swell.

But the Mavericks do not have a Derrick White or a Jrue Holiday, players who create offense independent of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. On Holliday’s 20 passes that ultimately resulted in shots, Boston netted an effective field goal percentage of 68 percent. He led the game in passes. And he might be Boston’s fourth- or fifth-best player. Dallas doesn’t have a version of this. Every player on the Mavericks roster not named Luka or Kyrie relies on those two for their buckets.

The Mavericks are a better team than their most recent playoff selves because it’s no longer all about Dončić. The addition and meshing of Irving has elevated the team to a level above the one that made the conference finals two seasons ago. They’re more dynamic and can create in more ways than the simple five-out, spread pick-and-roll they have relied on in the past. That’s why they made it this far. But it’s also still painfully obvious that they lack any sort of punch off of the bench. Maxi Kleber’s effectiveness has waned in conjunction with Hardaway’s.

Even if Dallas had made this a competitive series, this was always an issue that needed to be addressed. It isn’t a great look for Dončić to put himself in a terrible position late in a must-win game and then yell, “You better fucking challenge that,” to the bench. But that isn’t why Dallas lost. They’re losing to a better roster that is better coached. The Celtics can win big games on off nights because they’re deep and execute their scheme to perfection. The Mavericks are not at that point. This offseason will determine whether or not they can get there. —Jake Kemp

What It Felt Like

For a brief, blissful moment, it really seemed possible.

How couldn’t a comeback feel imminent after that start, with the Mavs marauding through those canyon-sized lanes to the rim without the injured Kristaps Porzingis there to interrupt them? Everything feels achievable when Kyrie Irving is back to his incandescent best, shattering the limitations of what a small scoring guard should be capable of in the face of larger, stronger, bigger men standing in his way. Pick up 18 of your first 22 points in the paint, jump out to a 25-12 lead—comfortably Dallas’ largest of the series—and do so while Luka Dončić continues to assert himself as the most lethal scorer in the series, and an 0-2 deficit begins to feel incidental. A hurdle, certainly, but a clearable one.

But Dallas fell on that hurdle, and now the take machine has already revved up and will continue to hum well into next year. The barroom debates about whether Dončić is the best player alive will indefinitely be paused, replaced by arguments about whether he’s wired to be a winner. Those claiming he’s not will point to his conduct. Not only did he foul out for the first time all season, in the biggest game of the season, but he refused to take ownership of it, Dončić’s petulant Hyde stuffing his gregarious Jekyll into a locker at the worst possible moment. In time, I suspect he’ll be better, smoothing over this rough edge like he has so many others over these six years in Dallas. But until he does, fairly or not, this will linger as the first great black mark on his résumé, a perceptual stain like the ones Dirk Nowitzki could not cleanse until he carried his own Mavericks beyond NBA finalists and into the realm of NBA champions.

Know this, though: Dončić was not the reason the Mavericks lost. Nor was Irving’s failed attempt at end-game hero ball. (Why would one of the greatest bucket-getters in league history defer to the four limited offensive threats Dallas slotted alongside him in the waning moments?) No, the Mavericks lost because Boston is simply better. It was glaringly obvious in Game 1, and it remained so to the discerning eye in Game 2. As for Game 3, this was far less about Dallas’ 20-2 run to claw back in the fourth corner than the Celtics cracking their necks after trailing by 13 and then surging ahead by 21 despite no Porzingis to anchor their defense. Their superb shooting returned to form, as did their star wing duo; both developments were inevitable. The Mavericks aren’t built to stop that, because no team in the league is.

But this was the most excruciating way possible to arrive at this series’ expected conclusion, and so no one will forget Game 3 for a long time. A great season is all but over. At least the elimination game, whenever it comes, won’t sting this much. —Mike Piellucci