A One-Sentence* Synopsis of the Absolute Heater Scottie Scheffler Is On

Scottie Scheffler won again on Sunday, because of course he did. The 28-year-old’s playoff victory over fellow Dallasite Tom Kim in the Travelers Championship marks Scheffler’s sixth win in 10 starts this season, which is evidence that Highland Park’s favorite golfer is on a rampage this PGA season, but also nowhere near a sufficient explanation of how impressive this run is.

That’s where I come in—and I can do it for you one very long sentence.

Ready?

Deep breath…

“Scheffler’s Travelers win made him the first golfer since Arnold Palmer in 1962 to earn six Tour victories before July 1 and puts him just three back for the most wins on tour in a single season since 1983, which is more success in three-ish months than other accomplished golfers experience in a career, and that’s before getting to the cool $27,696,858 in earnings, which kicks $2.7 million over to his caddy, otherwise known as more than a whole lot of famous golfers have made this season, and all of that’s happened amid Scheffler having a kid and kinda sorta getting bum rushed by environmental protestors and giving away his birthday cake to adoring fans and getting arrested then modeling a pretty drab v-neck prison jumpsuit.”

…and exhale!

Whew. So, yeah, Scheffler is doing historic things, and there’s little reason to presume he’s done accruing trophies this year. Quite the run.