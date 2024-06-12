It’s Now Or Never For the Mavericks. Here’s How Dallas Wins Game 3.

The NBA Finals are tough. The adrenaline and joy of making it to the biggest stage for the first time in 13 years and only the third time in franchise history can fade quickly when you fall into a 2-0 hole against one of the best all-around teams in recent memory.

The first two games have been close enough at times to give Mavs fans glimpses of hope, but as the series shifts to Dallas, they’ve also been demoralizing enough to make you wonder if the Mavericks have finally encountered an unbeatable opponent in the juggernaut Celtics. That leaves two questions ahead of tonight’s Game 3: what has informed what we’ve seen so far, and what can be done to flip the script?

The first two matchups looked every bit like what you expect at the ultimate stage of the playoffs, with the intensity typically seen in crunch time evident from the opening tip. Seeing two teams switch everything on defense and try to exploit that with isolation-heavy basketball on almost every possession is like watching a magician who knows his adversary’s every trick and refuses to fall for any of them. In the first two games, Boston averaged 39 isolations per 100 possessions, while Dallas averaged 34. For comparison, in the regular season, the Mavs were second in the NBA at 24 isolations per 100 possessions, and the Celtics were fourth at 23. Despite being built differently, both teams apply a similar strategy: run a couple of pick-and-rolls to get the matchup they want for their stars, then try to punish the opponent by scoring or kicking it out to beat close-outs once the defense collapses.

The strategy may look the same, but the outcomes haven’t been. While Luka Doncic is scoring much better in both isolation and pick-and-roll actions than his superstar counterpart Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown has convincingly won the second-star matchup against Kyrie Irving. (Irving averaged only 14 points on 35 percent shooting and missed all eight of his three-point attempts in the first two games). This is even more problematic because the Celtics have superior talent around their two stars. Calling Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis the supporting cast is an understatement because each is an above-average shooter and a capable offensive player who can exploit mismatches and thrives at attacking close-outs. All have made several timely plays on both ends of the floor and have been the main reason why Boston looks like a team without any real weak points. (We haven’t even mentioned the evergreen Al Horford, who could assume an even larger role if Porzingis misses time with an ankle injury suffered late in Game 2.) With Tatum, Brown, Holiday, and White, the Celtics have four capable ball handlers on the floor for most of the game, and all are averaging 37 minutes or more. And with Porzingis and Horford stretching the floor, everyone has plenty of room to operate.

Compare that to the Mavericks’ role players, who have looked outmatched and overwhelmed for the first time in the playoffs. P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green are a combined 3 of 19 from the three-point line, and the Celtics are helping more aggressively off of them with each missed shot, making life harder for Doncic and Irving. The Celtics are also applying pressure on the other end, hunting Doncic on switches and smarty manipulating matchups to pull Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II away from the basket while positioning Irving closer to it, then attacking his lack of size as a help defender.

Simply put, Boston has been the team with the best spacing, higher IQ players, and a smart coach who knows how to manipulate the situation. That’s most obvious with the Mavs’ two-headed monster at center, a staple on both ends of the floor through the first three rounds, who are now having to scramble on the perimeter instead playing against their instincts to protect the paint, all while switching and being defended by wings on the other side. The Celtics won’t let the Mavs lean into what they’re comfortable doing.

So, what now?

The Mavericks did beat a 64-win team after losing the first two games in the 2022 Western Conference Finals, but these Celtics look more imposing than those Phoenix Suns. A margin for error that was small to begin with has now become minuscule.

There are a few adjustments Dallas can make, but the most effective one would also be the most straightforward: play better. It starts with Irving, who will be looking to leave the ghosts of his past behind and rebound within the friendly confines of the American Airlines Center, even if the length that bothered him so through the first two games will be making the trip down, too. After that, Holiday, White, Porzingis, and Horford are too good to be compared to the Mavericks’ third through sixth-best players. So if Doncic and Irving don’t outscore Tatum and Brown by a combined 10 to 15 points, winning a game—let alone making a full comeback in this series—will be hard to pull off.

Offense has been the biggest issue in the first two games, and Irving scoring at the level we saw in the series against the Clippers and Timberwolves is the most obvious way to address that. Irving and others shooting better at home—non-Doncic Mavericks made only 5 of 32 three-point attempts—should lessen the burden on Doncic to score and create every shot and conserve some energy for defense and the fourth quarter.

And that burden definitely needs to be lessened because the Celtics make Doncic work on almost every possession. They have attacked him on switches on defense, forced him to be the first line of defense, and made him scramble once the Mavericks are in rotation. The pressure is not affecting Doncic’s scoring (he’s averaging 31 points on 51 percent shooting), but he’s turning the ball over at a high rate (12 in two games), which could be due to physical and mental fatigue. Almost all of his turnovers have been in live-ball situations that resulted in transition opportunities for the Celtics—breakdowns the Mavericks just can’t afford.

Winning the possession game has been Dallas’ mantra against great offensive teams like the Thunder. That’s especially important against Boston. The best way to beat the math behind the Celtics’ league-leading three-point volume is to get more cracks at the apple. Deflections, steals, blocks, and offensive rebounds are how the Mavericks have traditionally compensated for their lack of shooting, but that hasn’t happened enough in this series. Boston is dominating inside, shooting 68 percent in the paint. The Celtics also have a 30-17 edge in combined steals and blocks, and the Mavericks are not punishing their switching on the offensive glass. This needs to change in front of what figures to be an energized home crowd.

Tactically, the Mavericks need to force the Celtics to make a move and change matchups. They are comfortable with Tatum defending either of the centers and White guarding Washington, while allowing Porzingis and Horford to roam off the Mavericks’ worst shooter. Washington’s ability to push the smaller Shai Gilgeous-Alexander around in the post was a big swing factor in the OKC series, and we saw a couple of successful post-up attempts from Gafford against Tatum in Game 2. If one, or ideally both, can make the Celtics uncomfortable enough to force matchup changes, it could have a cascading effect on how Irving (getting Holiday off him would be huge) and Doncic’s pick-and-rolls (if the Celtics have to defend Gafford with a center) are defended.

When you’re down 2-0, Game 3 is pivotal. It’s the moment where the series can remain competitive or where the Cinderella run essentially ends. Boston has looked formidable, even unsolvable at times. But the Mavericks have defied conventional wisdom throughout the playoffs. Maybe there’s one more stunner left in them still.