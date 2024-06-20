An Ode to Corey Seager, the Most Indomitable Ranger

I learned a new word and concept from a student of mine not too long ago: sedatephobia, the fear of silence. I’m far from afflicted with it—just the opposite, I think—but there’s a variant of it that I guess I’ll need some other student to attach a word to, because it’s something I realized I dealt with in 2022 and for much of 2023. A specific someone else’s silence made me uncomfortable. I was anxious about how quiet and seemingly emotionless Corey Seager was.

When the Rangers landed Seager after the 2021 season with a 10-year, $325 million contract, it stirred up sports emotions I hadn’t experienced in a very long time. Not since the organization signed Alex Rodriguez 21 years earlier had any team in North Texas made as big a free agent splash.

The day he was introduced to the press, right after Marcus Semien and just before Jon Gray, Seager appeared to be as happy as everyone else who helped close the landmark deal.

And then the smile, and the state of being smiles tend to convey, became scarce. At least through journalistic and broadcasting lenses. I saw it myself on a quick trip to the lockout-abbreviated spring training, and there was some B-roll footage to prove it. Seager wasn’t giving off any Adolis swagger or an Adrian joy-vibe, but he seemed happy.

Not that that was particularly important, of course. I just wanted him to be ecstatic he’d made the decision to choose the team I care passionately about. I’m not sure what psychological void, or wound, I needed that for. Maybe it was the scarring “get me out of here” haymaker A-Rod had delivered less than a third of the way into his own 10-year deal.

Still, the biggest stars in franchise history had their unmistakable off-the-field auras. Pudge Rodriguez was quick to share a huge personality. Nolan Ryan boasted that unnerving presence. Josh Hamilton had his ministry and an aw-shucks demeanor, Beltre his antics, A-Rod his quest for cool. Even Semien and Michael Young took on identifiable personas as the everyday, face-of-the-franchise warrior and voice of their team, win or lose.

I guess there was some subconscious need I had to identify what Seager’s vibe was going to be. Why it wasn’t enough that he was bringing an .870 OPS and postseason preeminence to Texas for a decade was solely my issue, and a dumb one.

And then I spent 2022 wondering why his teammates looked exponentially more fired up than him, the guy perfunctorily marching down the dugout high-five line after each of his career-high-obliterating 33 home runs. Maybe it was the 94 losses the team was headed toward, given that the only time Seager had experienced fewer than 90 wins with the Los Angeles Dodgers came in the strike-shortened year that ended with him being named World Series MVP.

I tempered my own celebration on that season’s Garcia, Nathaniel Lowe, and Mark Mathias walk-off homers by searching desperately for Seager in the home plate scrum.

Does he even want to be here?

Could swear I saw him fired up in his Dodgers days, maybe even a lot.

Is he going to ask a reporter at some point, “What am I in this for?”

I was able to quiet the uneasiness early on in 2023, probably because the team was dominating, not to mention Seager missed five weeks with a strained hamstring.

Of course he’s not going to look happy every time he’s shown in the dugout unable to play; stop looking for it.

But after he returned to action and was putting up a silly 1.052 OPS (.361/.421/.630 slash line) leading up to the All-Star break, his second out of two as a Ranger he wouldn’t get a beach trip out of, I tweeted this at the end of a win in Washington—and I know I wouldn’t have if Josh Jung or Jonah Heim had been pulled aside after the 27th out:

COREY SEAGER DOING THE ON-FIELD POST — Jamey Newberg (@NewbergReport) July 8, 2023

I almost didn’t care what he was about to be asked or what he would say. There was an internal peace, after the Rangers had led the game pole to pole and Cody Bradford had earned his first major-league win and Seager had picked up homer number 12 and double number 26, that he was going to allow us to hear him speak.

Then, yeah, those last four words: “Ahhhhhhh… probably never again.”

Even though Seager uttered them through a smile, the response didn’t land like it would have if Beltre had snarked it after someone had palmed his head, or if Young had deadpan-quipped it in a way that we’d grown accustomed to.

The rest of the summer was the greatest of any Rangers fan’s Rangers-fan-life, of course. Even though the end of the regular season was challenging, Seager wasn’t part of the problem. Despite the hamstring and a later thumb injury that limited him to 119 games, he finished seventh in baseball in WAR, plus second in OPS and in doubles, and he matched 2022’s output with another 33 homers. He was runner-up to Shohei Ohtani in the MVP vote, but won a more important award at the start of November.

He posted a 1.133 OPS in the Rangers’ playoff run. And deep into it, of course, he delivered a moment none of us will forget. I can assure you there was far more context to the decision to put this on the cover of my book than the simple fact that it followed a very big home run.

It didn’t end the World Series. It didn’t even end a game.

But Corey Seager was as emotionally charged as I was. With apologies to Garcia and Semien: if either had been the one to tie Game 1 in the ninth, it’s not a book cover. For Seager, that display of passion was so out of character—almost as much as the mic drop at the parade a week later—that there was no chance I wasn’t going to freeze it forever, wrapped around the pages of the story of the greatest sports experience of my life. A lot more than situation and outcome made the moment so singularly iconic.

Seager would probably tell you—assuming he’d tell you anything—that he was just doing his job. He doesn’t do any of this for his brand. He doesn’t really have a brand. By all accounts, he’s a great teammate, but we know that mostly because his teammates say so. We don’t see the Austin Hedges energy, or the Max Scherzer fire, or the Adolis-Leody dance moves. We don’t see much at all aside from the hitting majesty and the defensive reliability. And the relentless focus. And the iPad.

But we saw more from the always-stoic, seemingly aloof Seager in back-to-back games in October: in the first inning of Game 7 of the ALCS in Houston and, four days later, in the ninth inning of Game 1 of the World Series. The cyborg had shown out.

Momentarily, that is. The cold-blooded machine is back. Following a rough 29 games (.219/.305/.289 [.594 OPS], two home runs) to start the 2024 season after sports hernia surgery had curtailed his spring training, he’s been vintage Corey Seager in the 30 games since (.318/.415/.673 [1.088 OPS], 12 homers), destroying pitched baseballs.

But you wouldn’t know which month he was in the midst of by going off facial expression or body language.

It’s Year 3 of 10 for Seager here. A-Rod was the AL MVP in his third year, and then wasn’t here for Year 4. The situations, of course, are very different. The Rangers didn’t do a very good job of building a roster around Rodriguez, finishing last in the division all three years and a combined 99 games out of first. It’s fair to say they did a far better job building one around Seager.

Which is not to diminish Seager’s importance. He’s easily been the most feared hitter the Rangers have had these last three seasons, if not in the two decades since A-Rod. I no longer live in sports-fear of Seager’s silence. I’ve grown to appreciate it, to love everything about the player who’s not even a quarter of the way through his contract.

Everything—no longer just the part that’s between the lines.

I’m sure he’d be beside himself to know that.