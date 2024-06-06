Breaking News: Mavs Finals Tickets Ain’t Cheap!

We’re not here to put a damper on this Mavs season. Promise! But we do find it curious how the new ownership of the Dallas Mavericks is doing business. To wit: it is expensive AF to attend a Mavs game in the Finals. The cheapest seat will be $600; that’s not resale. Below is from a FrontBurnervian who has season tickets. I asked him how much he was paying to see the games, above what the regular season cost.

It’s a little complicated because the Mavs do what they call dynamic pricing during the regular season, meaning what’s shown as the face value for each game changes. And season ticket holders pay less than face value. I think our tickets come out to around $210 per seat per game. Turns out we are paying $866 per game for the Finals. They also gave season ticket holders the chance to buy additional tickets, but for those, you don’t get your season ticket “discount.” Lower bowl corner top row (much worse than our tickets) were $1,400. $600 for the top row in the arena. Here’s what’s crazy. Our tickets for the regular season [41 games] were about $35,000. Our playoff invoice is over $30,000. (That will get adjusted down due to not having the maximum number of possible home games.) We are selling some playoff games to help cover the cost, something we’ve never done before.

So you might think, “Whatever. That rich dude can just sell his seats if he doesn’t want to pay for them.” Not so fast. The Mavs don’t like it when their fans sell seats. From the same FrontBurnervian:

A friend of mine bought a 25-game package so he’d have the right to buy playoff tickets. He lives way north. He told them he could not make all the games and that he was going to sell some of the tickets. He thinks his mistake was listing a bunch of games at the same time. The Mavs saw that and revoked his tickets. No warning.

So what does all this mean? First off, rich people have it tough. No doubt. But also? When the Mavs return to Dallas for their home games, you’ll understand if the arena is filled with more Celtics fans than you might expect.