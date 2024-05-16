What We Saw, What It Felt Like: Mavs-Thunder, Game 5

The playoffs are complicated. Each series is its own story, and each game is its own chapter encompassing a dozen moments and plot points. But the playoffs can also be simple. Each of those moments, those plot points, falls into one of two buckets: the things we observe and the emotions they inspire within us. That’s what we’re here to talk about.

What We Saw

These Mavericks refuse to make it easy. After an up-and-down, hard-fought opening series against the Los Angeles Clippers, we’re witnessing almost a carbon copy against the Thunder. Disappointing performances in Games 1 and 4, defense keeping the Mavericks afloat in between, a pressure-packed Game 5—it’s like a video game where you face the same boss but increase the difficulty two or three levels up. (Yes, OKC is that much better than the Clippers.)

The stakes were even higher for Luka Doncic this time, as he faced scrutiny for his play and lack of poise in Game 4. Previewing this game, I said Doncic would have to repeat his Game 5 performance against the Clippers—a high bar, as that was one of the most mature games of Doncic’s career.

I say “one of,” because last night’s 31-11-10 performance might top that one. Too often, Doncic had let his personal battles with Dort and the officials take him out of the game in this series. Last night, things could have gone in the same direction when Doncic didn’t get a call early after being bumped by Jalen Williams on a pull-up jumper 21 feet from the rim. Instead of arguing with the referees, Doncic made a ridiculous one-handed rainbow shot, shrugged, and ran back on defense. He made a rational and intentional decision to forget Dort, forget the pain, ignore the referees, and channel the old smiling Luka.

As has been the case throughout the playoffs, Doncic wasn’t the only hero. This was another impressive team effort, with the Mavericks playing defense like madmen, connected as though they were on a string. Derrick Jones Jr. emerged as the next role player to deliver a huge game at a critical moment, replicating P.J. Washington’s importance in Games 2 and 3 of this series and Maxi Kleber’s in the aforementioned Game 5 against the Clippers by scoring 19 unexpected points alongside his expected lockdown defense. Dereck Lively II’s huge play—literally and figuratively—deterred so many OKC drives to the rim, forcing the Thunder into 40 three-point attempts, many of which came at the end of the shot clock.

Then there’s the Jason Kidd factor. Much maligned by the fan base, he once again proved that the playoffs are where he excels. For the fourth time this postseason, the Mavericks emerged as winners following a defeat in the previous game. Kidd’s decision to utilize Jones as a screener and short-roll decision-maker to offset his shooting limitations plus his shift to Luka-Kyrie screening actions in the fourth quarter were just two of his many timely adjustments in these playoffs.

And so, just like last round, the Mavericks return to the American Airlines Center in Game 6 with momentum on their side and a chance to knock off a higher seed.

Will the ending follow the same script, too? —Iztok Franko

What It Felt Like

A hard-earned lesson put into action.

Because 48 hours after the Mavericks self-immolated in Game 4, this felt like Dallas playing the same game all over again. There was the hare-quick start and the accompanying early lead: too small to sit back on, too big to sweat over. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander cooking from midrange while running mate Jalen Williams fizzled early, then flickered late. Another surprise (and superb) offensive contribution from Derrick Jones Jr. Another muted scoring effort from Kyrie Irving. More Mavericks domination in the paint and profligacy with the ball.

But this time, they held on. The difference was the difference, Dallas’ great separator over the NBA writ large called into action.

The Mavericks employ Luka Doncic. The opposition does not.

And even while weathering injuries that per the TNT broadcast would keep him out a minimum of two weeks, even while nursing an Achilles tendon that has flared off and on for four months, even as Lu Dort blankets him like he’s trying to stave off hypothermia—sometimes, a little more Luka Doncic is all you need.

Doncic delivered a lot more of himself, mind you, from numbers (that 31-10-10 triple-double on 55 percent shooting, significantly higher than the 39 percent mark he limped in with this series) to moments (none bigger than the rejection of—and subsequent flexing on—Gilgeous-Alexander) to a cooler head (this speaks volumes).

Consider these words I wrote after Game 4:

This team’s engine is broken, and the longer it goes unrepaired, the more hopeless this series will feel. One week ago, it was inconceivable to think of Dončić and Irving being this underwhelming with the ball in their hands. That makes it difficult to imagine one or both won’t course correct sometime in the next two games.

For the first time all series, Luka Doncic looked like Luka Doncic, whatever damper his body placed on him be damned. Had this version of Doncic been on display from the jump, this series would already be over, given how hellaciously he and his teammates are defending.

But he’s here now, in time to position Dallas for that second trip to the Western Conference Finals in three years. Now it’s time to see how long he sticks around. The longer he does, the longer his Mavericks will, too. —Mike Piellucci