What Do We Make of the Thunder So Far? Let’s Talk About It!

A look at what's transpired so far.
Image
The Mavericks and Thunder have brought the physicality in their second-round series. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome back to The Only Mavericks podcast, the Dallas Mavericks podcast I co-host with The Athletic’s Tim Cato and StrongSide contributor Austin Ngaruiya.

In this week’s episode, Tim and Austin examine Dallas’ rough-and-tumble series with the Thunder, from the Dallas taking an early 2-1 lead to the devastating Game 4 loss to what might come next.

Feel free to listen below, and if you’re so inclined, please subscribe and/or leave a review on iTunes or Spotify—turns out that stuff really does help podcasts out!

Happy listening, and we’ll talk to you next time!

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci is D Magazine's sports editor. He is a former staffer at The Athletic and VICE, and his freelance…
Dallas Mavericks

