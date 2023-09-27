Takeaways: The Ticket’s Parent Company Drops Lawsuit Against Jake Kemp and Dan McDowell

Not quite two months after Jake Kemp and Dan McDowell—former midday hosts on sports radio station The Ticket—were sued by their previous employer, both sides say they’ve agreed to drop the matter entirely. (Disclosure: Kemp works as a freelancer writing for StrongSide, our sports section.)

“They each appreciate one another’s sincere efforts to resolve their differences so that everyone involved can move forward,” read a statement shared Tuesday night on The Ticket’s social media accounts and on Kemp and McDowell’s podcast The Dumb Zone. “The parties wish each other well.”

When we talked to the two in early August, the lawsuit was fresh. Susquehanna Radio, the parent company of Cumulus Radio and The Ticket, had filed for a temporary restraining order to prevent Kemp and McDowell from recording The Dumb Zone. Susquehanna’s suit alleged the two breached the non-compete clauses of their contracts.

Since then, a series of events may have led to the abrupt resolution of the dispute.

Monday, the Washington Post wrote about how Kemp and McDowell’s case could be the test for the National Labor Relations Board’s new guidance on non-compete clauses.

On September 15, U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer denied Susquehanna’s request for a temporary restraining order, finding that the company did not meet the requirements for a TRO. By Tuesday, court documents indicated that the two sides wished to drop the litigation, and Scholer dismissed the case.

And while Scholer’s ruling on the TRO wasn’t on the merits of the suit itself, the transcript of the hearing shared on social media and verified independently by D Magazine reveals several things that likely led to the sudden about-face.

Here are five takeaways from that transcript:

1. Jeff Catlin, program director at The Ticket, testified that he’s gotten “dozens, maybe a hundred or more” listener emails that were “pretty much all negative.” When Cumulus’ attorneys argued that these emails were because of the podcast, Scholer pushed back, telling them that none of the emails so far indicated that listeners were upset about the podcast, but rather the station’s inability to come to new contract terms with Kemp and McDowell. “Do you have anything you can show the Court?” she asked, pointing out that the emails they were showing indicated “the listener was unhappy they left the show. It didn’t say because they started a new show … I mean there’s a nuance in there.”

2. Eatzi’s CEO Adam Romo testified that he pulled his sponsorship in the midday hour after McDowell and Kemp’s departure because he felt McDowell’s enthusiasm as a customer was what made the sponsorship effective. He also said that the station offered him a slot in the morning or drive-time slot, but for a higher price. “I just lost a person who was organically a longtime customer and a big advocate, and it came through in the ads,” Romo said. “I lose that … but now I got to pay more. I mean, it was like salt in the wound.” Romo said McDowell never asked him to advertise in the podcast.

3. Cumulus floated the idea that McDowell and Kemp could geofence their podcast so that listeners in Dallas-Fort Worth would not be able to hear it. When asked by Cumulus’ attorneys if the two had considered this, McDowell said he had not been aware that technology existed. “You didn’t look into it?” Cumulus lawyer David Pernini asked, prompting McDowell to respond, “I had not … I did not look into something I had never heard of.”

4. Cumulus regional vice president Dan Bennett testified that the station had seen its ratings drop this summer. He said that from June to August, the station’s ratings for the 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. timeframe Monday through Friday dropped by 30 percent in their key demographic, men 25-54. The drop for McDowell and Kemp’s old time slot from noon to 3 was 45 percent.

5. Scholer didn’t seem to buy Cumulus’ argument. At one point, she told Pernini that the company’s request for injunction needed proof of damages—and the company hadn’t satisfied that.

“I’m not seeing real evidence of an intention to damage,” she said. Scholer also pointed out that many of the emails Cumulus entered as evidence were sent before The Dumb Zone’s first episode, and the rest were sent after the lawsuit was filed, “specifically citing the Plantiff’s filing of the lawsuit is the reason for the listeners’ anger, not the Defendants’ conduct.”

Ultimately, it seems likely that both sides took Scholer’s explanation of her ruling to heart. Scholer said who would prevail in the lawsuit was “a tossup” and would largely depend on additional evidence that could be introduced during the trial.

Instead, she said, she was going to give some advice she rarely offers.

“What I would suggest at this point is, something I’ve done in very few cases,” she said. “And that is maybe the business people on both sides, business people on Susquehanna and maybe Mr. Kemp and Mr. McDowell themselves, kind of put your lawyers aside and see if you can reach a deal. Because I don’t think you guys want to continue this lawsuit … I feel in my heart that if you all just get together, maybe with your mediator to help you, that you can reach a deal that’s equally unpleasant for both of you to walk away from.”

With neither side talking beyond the shared statement, it’s not known if they followed the judge’s advice. But the outcome indicates that neither had an appetite to continue to trial. That jibes with what McDowell and Kemp told us in August.

“I don’t have hard feelings over anything. I’m just trying to do our own thing and move forward,” McDowell said.

“The thing that I want to add to that is that it’s not just not hard feelings, it’s positive feelings,” Kemp said. “Many of the people who work for The Ticket are my closest friends in the world.”

The two are once again recording and posting podcasts, and with the lawsuit resolved, what comes next depends on how well McDowell and Kemp can retain the audience they’ve amassed since they launched The Dumb Zone, how well they can attract new listeners, and if that can be translated to a paycheck.

Stay tuned.

