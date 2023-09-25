A $10 Million Video Board and New Seats: Cynt Marshall and Brad Alberts Talk AAC’s Face Lift

The American Airlines Center is unveiling a new video board as part of a $20 million face lift, the most significant upgrade to the AAC since its 2000 opening. The renovations also include new seating for the stands and inside the suites, new digital video boards on each end of the stadium, and upgrades to the famously leaky roof.

The new 360-degree display, LED video board cost $10 million and is 44 feet long, 31 feet wide, and 26 feet high—30 percent larger than its predecessor. All 19,134 seats in the arena were replaced with ergonomically enhanced chairs for improved cushioning. Two new interior video boards measuring 21 feet high by 72 feet wide were installed on each end of the arena.

“We’ve been working on this for a few years and we just started asking, ‘Okay, what is the budget going to look like? What do we want to invest? What are the owners willing to invest?” said Cynt Marshall, the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. “And so this year, we went all out, and we decided we had to get a new video board and install new seats. Everybody knows we needed an updated roof, so we worked on that last year, and we added more improvements to it this offseason.”

Today, the American Airlines Center unveils a new $10 million video board. The upgrade is part of a $20 million facelift to the home of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars.



Here’s a time lapse of construction: pic.twitter.com/ogSstBUcml — Ben Swanger (@Rbi_Ben) September 25, 2023

“The continued technological innovation and fan experience innovation that we continue to invest in here at the arena, which is now over 20 years old, is really important,” said Brad Alberts, the president and CEO of the Dallas Stars. “We want to continue to provide a very innovative, non-sterile environment for all of our fans.”

The AAC, designed by HKS, cost $218 million to build and has now seen approximately $100 million in upgrades since opening. New York-based C10 Media and ANC Sports Enterprises created the new centerpiece video board.

It’s been well documented that Mark Cuban is eyeing the construction of a new arena—as the lease for the Mavs and Stars expires in 2031. Hopeful for the legalization of sports betting and brick-and-mortar casinos, Cuban has said his aim is to build a sports destination in North Texas that includes a new Mavericks stadium, a casino, and more.

“Mark is always thinking about how to make Dallas a destination spot for people around the world,” Marshall said. “He’s always thinking about enhancing the economic viability of Dallas, and so what that looks like…only time will tell. But right now, we’re focused on the here and now.”

Alberts has come out in the contrary, planting the Stars’ flag at AAC for the long-term. The team sold out every home game in 2022, he says. He also has his eyes set on more upgrades to the stadium, including a vision for floor-level bunker suites.

“We feel strongly that the most prudent approach to the AAC is to modernize it, as opposed to moving to a different location and building a new arena,” Alberts said. “The casino concept, from my perspective, is a very interesting and intriguing concept. But I just don’t know about that becoming a reality—from a timing perspective—and that’s why the Stars are focused on the arena we have.

“The Stars would love to increase and improve our premium hospitality options. If you look at the modern stadiums that have either been renovated or built in the last decade, they all have event-level clubs and bunker suites for additional premium opportunities. Dallas is a great, premium city for that.”

AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field in Arlington both offer bunker suites.

The AAC hosts an event nearly every other day, which means the stadium is in use about 180 days per year. This places it in the top five highest revenue-generating arenas in the United States. According to Billboard, the AAC brought in more than $87 million in concert revenue alone in 2022.

“There’s only nine NBA/NHL facilities in existence, and if you look at each one of those over the last number of years, not all of them are clicking on all cylinders for both teams,” Dave Brown, COO and GM of the AAC said. “But the AAC is, and we have been for years and years now. We sell out every game, and people show up. That translates to healthy revenue streams.”

In 2023, the AAC hosted the NCAA Women’s Final Four, selling out all three games and creating an estimated economic impact of $30 million.

“The AAC is already a great place to host concerts, but now, it’s even a great place to host some type of symposium or event dinner,” Marshall says. “The latest renovations will bring a lot of new types of experiences to Dallas.”

Get the D CEO Newsletter Stay up to speed on DFW’s fast-moving business community with weekly news reports, interviews, and insights.