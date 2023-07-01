The Kyrie Irving Acid Test Begins Now

He is back, the way he always figured to be. The Dallas Mavericks could not afford to lose Kyrie Irving after mortgaging several of their precious few assets to acquire him, and Kyrie Irving did not have the leverage to say no to the only cash-flush suitor eager to have him. And so here they are, together again for at least two more years and possibly a third at an average of $42 million annually, a marriage of convenience that must now bloom into something deeper.

No matter what happens next, Dallas scored at least one crucial victory in bringing him back. At long last, a non-homegrown superstar took Mark Cuban’s money. This is not nothing, especially not after the city sunk deeper into despair with every playoff win Jalen Brunson stacked up in New York. The Mavericks’ front office gambled that they could re-sign Irving when they shipped Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and an unprotected 2029 first-round pick to Brooklyn at the trade deadline, and that particular gamble has officially paid off.

But the bigger one has just begun.

It’s worth remembering that the player least responsible for Dallas’ collapse following the Irving trade was Irving himself. He was spectacular on the floor, averaging 27 points a night with six assists and five boards on near 50/40/90 shooting. (He’d have gotten there with .8 percent better three-point shooting.) He was church-mouse quiet off the court, with the occasional awkward soundbite paling in comparison to the rave reviews he earned in the locker room and the charity work he’s already begun in the community. Flick on the replay of his ludicrous 19-point fourth quarter in Dallas’ final victory of the season, the 123-119 home win over third-seeded Sacramento, and you see everything that coaxed Cuban and Co. into giving Irving the safe harbor no one else in the NBA seemed interested in providing. He remains one of the game’s most unstoppable forces, every bit the caliber of running mate who could assist Luka Doncic in bringing an NBA championship back to Dallas.

Neither the talent nor the conduct should be surprising. Irving is a great many things, but he has never been allergic to making money, and this offseason represented his last, best chance at landing a contract near the top of the NBA food chain. That was more than sufficient motivation to be everything and anyone the Mavericks needed him to be.

Now the payday has arrived, and there is no external force incentivizing him to remain committed to the organization and its project. It is on Irving and Irving alone not to revert to the pouty sidekick in Cleveland, the flaky leader in Boston, the temperamental idealogue in Brooklyn. And perhaps he won’t. For all the history suggesting that this won’t end well, the NBA has its share of malcontents—Rasheed Wallace, Zach Randolph, Boogie Cousins—who softened their edges once they found the right home, the very thing Irving claims he’s been searching for. Maybe he becomes the next one of them. For that matter, maybe he already has, and those first few months in Dallas are who he now is, not someone he was feigning to be.

There is no telling either way, which is where the gamble comes in. The Dallas Mavericks are putting an enormous amount of guaranteed money on Irving, both in a vacuum and in the context of the NBA’s stricter new collective bargaining agreement. But more so, they are putting that money on the idea of change.

Precarious as that is, the good news is the Mavericks negotiated a reasonable enough deal considering the corner they were backed into. While hefty, that three-year, $126 million pact is short of an NBA max contract. If Irving opts in—which should be the assumption, given he’ll be 34 years old—then the deal still comes off Dallas’ books before Doncic reaches free agency in 2027. If Irving opts out, it’s because he’ll have positioned himself for one final payday, which means the next two years will be filled with high quality play, good health, and minimal off-court headaches—everything Dallas could reasonably ask for, and more than enough to justify the trade cost. Either outcome presumes that things don’t turn sour and Irving asks out before the deal runs its course, just like he did in Cleveland and Brooklyn.

There is no predicting Irving and perhaps no understanding him, either. He has done good deeds and committed great offenses. He’s decided an NBA championship and torn a superteam apart. The only certainty beyond his immense talent is nothing we’ve seen to date should be taken as new normal until many months pass, if not much longer.

The Mavericks paid for the right to see at least two more years of the real Kyrie Irving, whoever he is. Now they’ll see if they’ve got the stomach to handle whatever he might show them.

