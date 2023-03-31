Scenes From the Texas Rangers Opening Day at Globe Life Field

Baseball season is back, and there’s no day like Opening Day … especially when the Rangers come away with a win, too. For that matter, a win against the World Series runners-up.

Does that mean everything was perfect? Of course not. New ace Jacob deGrom got the loudest ovation in the ballpark during his introduction and proceeded to give up five runs in less than four innings. (Yes, some of it was a little fluky; no, you shouldn’t be concerned whatsoever.

Nevertheless, what was a middle-of-the-road lineup last year put up 11 runs against Philadelphia, including nine in a fourth inning destined to go down as one of the most exciting of their season. That’s what we call progress—and, if you read Jamey Newberg yesterday morning, you know that progress will be the story of this season.

That, and fun, of which there was plenty afternoon. Don’t believe me? Take a look at the sights in and around Globe Life Field yesterday afternoon, courtesy photographer Bret Redman. — Mike Piellucci

Get the ItList Newsletter Be the first to know about Dallas' best events, contests, giveaways, and happenings each month.