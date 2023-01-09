During Parade, the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears Had a Message for Texas: Look For a Three-peat

Hundreds of people lined Marsalis Avenue on Saturday morning, donning black and gold under blue skies. Corvettes trailed behind a bus that roared its horn and drowned out a nearby DJ. This was the second time in two years that South Oak Cliff got to revel in the success of its Golden Bears, who defeated Port Neches-Groves 34-24 last month to become the first back-to-back 6A state title winner in Dallas ISD history.

The parade kicked off at the nonprofit For Oak Cliff about a mile away, with watchers packed in on sidewalks and in a skinny median in the middle of the road.

“We have never had something like this in our neighborhood, so it is real big for us,” said Lisa Anderson, who graduated from South Oak Cliff in 1996.

The parade included Lamborghinis, motorcycles, and horses galloping through the street. Drew Pearson and other notable alumni waved to fans from the back of Corvettes. Several food trucks lined the north side of South Oak Cliff High School, and a mile of Marsalis was shut down for the parade route. But the arrival of the South Oak Cliff marching band signaled the moment everyone had been waiting for.

That football team was supposed to be at the front of the parade, but a Dallas ISD police officer said the plan changed to bring the champs out last. The anticipation grew, right up until the marching band came into sight.

The loudspeakers that had been pumping music out became impossible to hear as the band proceeded to play. The South Oak Cliff dance team led the way, imploring the crowd to begin dancing along with them.

The Golden Bears players came in behind the band, and they brought the hardware the community was there to celebrate. Lofted above the heads of the players was not only the 2022 6A State title, but the 2021 6A title.

As the players on foot moved through the large contingent of fans, they were followed by two trucks pulling two different double-decker platforms that held the rest of the team. These roaming platforms had a set of speakers of their own. They bounced up and down as the players and students jumped in excitement.

As the players moved through, the emcee announced it was time to head to the next part of the celebration, which was to take place on the South Oak Cliff practice field. As the crowd of fans waited to pass through a security check, Texas state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, moved through and chatted with several of his constituents.

There were a number of speakers, but the message across was the same.

A message of equity. And go Golden Bears.

“The South basically said, ‘We are champions’,” said Friendship-West Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Frederick Haynes. “And since we are the champions, invest in us like champions.”

The speakers made sure the rest of Texas was on notice now that South Oak Cliff—and by extension, Dallas ISD—were going to be a force to be reckoned with for years to come. They had two titles to prove it.

South Oak Cliff Head Coach Jason Todd drove that point home. After thanking every single one of his coaches from the dais, he asked the crowd if they wanted a three-peat. After a loud cheer, Coach Todd made a bold promise.

“All right,” he said, “we gonna give you a three-peat, then.”