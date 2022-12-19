Seven Years Ago, a Dallas Guy Predicted World Cup History to the Day

How often do you make predictions? I do so very rarely. I tend to guess wrong, and since I don’t enjoy being wrong when I can avoid it, I mostly steer clear of the endeavor.

On the other end of the spectrum is Jose Miguel Polanco, who I’m led to believe enjoys them. I gather this because of a Twitter post you’re about to read from March 20, 2015. You don’t make predictions 92 months ahead of time unless you dig the whole prognostication business. And you definitely don’t end them with “Check back with me in 7 years” unless you have a proclivity for this sort of thing.

December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years. — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015

Per Jose’s Twitter bio, he’s a Dallas guy who has also made stops in–deep breath–Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Oklahoma, Bogota, Lima, and Rotterdam. (One of these things is definitely not like the other … and it ain’t Dallas.) Why he predicted Messi to finally win the World Cup in 2022 instead of the 2018 edition in Russia is beyond me, but then again, I’m no oracle.

Jose? He just might be.

