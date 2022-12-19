Monday, December 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022
Soccer

Seven Years Ago, a Dallas Guy Predicted World Cup History to the Day

No, really. It’s timestamped and everything.
By |
Image
Even Lionel Messi couldn't say for certain he'd win the World Cup yesterday. But one fan of his could.

How often do you make predictions? I do so very rarely. I tend to guess wrong, and since I don’t enjoy being wrong when I can avoid it, I mostly steer clear of the endeavor.

On the other end of the spectrum is Jose Miguel Polanco, who I’m led to believe enjoys them. I gather this because of a Twitter post you’re about to read from March 20, 2015. You don’t make predictions 92 months ahead of time unless you dig the whole prognostication business. And you definitely don’t end them with “Check back with me in 7 years” unless you have a proclivity for this sort of thing.

Per Jose’s Twitter bio, he’s a Dallas guy who has also made stops in–deep breath–Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Oklahoma, Bogota, Lima, and Rotterdam. (One of these things is definitely not like the other … and it ain’t Dallas.) Why he predicted Messi to finally win the World Cup in 2022 instead of the 2018 edition in Russia is beyond me, but then again, I’m no oracle.

Jose? He just might be.

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci

Mike Piellucci is D Magazine's sports editor.
