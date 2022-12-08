SMU Seniors to Challenge Venus Williams and Danielle Collins

Tuesday’s big tennis news was that Venus Williams and Danielle Collins will headline the inaugural Women’s Tennis Classic at the Dallas Open on February 4. The Open, which is taking place at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at SMU for the second year, is mostly about the men. Last year’s draw included Taylor Fritz, John Isner, Grigor Dimitrov, and Reilly Opelka, who took home the title and the $100,000 purse.

The 2023 draw hasn’t yet been announced, but today’s news is that in addition to a Williams-Collins singles battle on opening night, there will also be a doubles match pairing the two top American women with two SMU seniors: doubles partners Hadley Doyle and Jackie Nylander. Not for nothing, but my wife has been an avid fan of their collegiate careers and has snapped a number of photos of the duo, who have ranked as high as 33 nationally. So I’ll share one of the two looking very focused (above, with Nylander on the left).

Click here to get your tickets to the Women’s Tennis Classic, and click here to check the SMU Women’s Tennis schedule. (You can catch their indoor matches for free all winter!) And, if you haven’t already, don’t forget to sign up for the Dallas Cotton Bowl Classic, which will be held by the Dallas Tennis Association at venues around town December 27-30. Get some post-holiday exercise and bragging rights to start the new year. Registration closes Monday. (Come on Rowdy, let’s play some 3.5 doubles!)

