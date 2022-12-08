Friday, December 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022
73° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Tennis

SMU Seniors to Challenge Venus Williams and Danielle Collins

Jackie Nylander and Hadley Doyle get the opportunity of a lifetime.
By |
Image
Melissa Romig

Tuesday’s big tennis news was that Venus Williams and Danielle Collins will headline the inaugural Women’s Tennis Classic at the Dallas Open on February 4. The Open, which is taking place at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at SMU for the second year, is mostly about the men. Last year’s draw included Taylor Fritz, John Isner, Grigor Dimitrov, and Reilly Opelka, who took home the title and the $100,000 purse.

The 2023 draw hasn’t yet been announced, but today’s news is that in addition to a Williams-Collins singles battle on opening night, there will also be a doubles match pairing the two top American women with two SMU seniors: doubles partners Hadley Doyle and Jackie Nylander. Not for nothing, but my wife has been an avid fan of their collegiate careers and has snapped a number of photos of the duo, who have ranked as high as 33 nationally. So I’ll share one of the two looking very focused (above, with Nylander on the left).

Click here to get your tickets to the Women’s Tennis Classic, and click here to check the SMU Women’s Tennis schedule. (You can catch their indoor matches for free all winter!) And, if you haven’t already, don’t forget to sign up for the Dallas Cotton Bowl Classic, which will be held by the Dallas Tennis Association at venues around town December 27-30. Get some post-holiday exercise and bragging rights to start the new year. Registration closes Monday. (Come on Rowdy, let’s play some 3.5 doubles!)

Author

Kathy Wise

Kathy Wise

View Profile
Kathy Wise has been the executive editor of D Magazine since 2016. At various points before that, she was a…

Related Articles

Image
Tennis

Venus Williams and Danielle Collins Will Face Off at SMU

They both have big backhands and small dogs.
Image
Tennis

Tennis Trivia! Where Is the Dallas Open Played?

This is a tricky question. Think it over.
By Tim Rogers
Image
Football

Why, Yes, That Is Eric Dickerson Promoting SMU in a Gold Trans Am

Just in case you had any doubt that we live in college football's new era.